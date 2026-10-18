Employees Aren’t Allowed to Accept Tips From Customers. One Teenager Took Them Anyway

Imagine working at a store where one of the rules is that you’re not allowed to accept tips from customers. If a customer seemed offended if you didn’t take a tip from them, what would you do? Would you insist that you’re not supposed to take it, take it to make the customer happy, or tell your boss?

In this story, one teenager is in this situation, and he tells his boss. The boss’s reaction changed the way he handled customers who offered him tips for the rest of the time he worked at that store.

Keep reading for all the details.

Boss doesn’t have time to discuss tips i’m not supposed to take, ok…time to make real money. I used to work as a stockman for a very big chain store. It would probably take you one guess to guess which one. I was 17 years old, fit, into sports, and was not lazy. My stockman coworkers were lazy, slow, and had no motivation.

He must have been pretty strong.

If I saw a box said “two person lift” I just put it on my shoulder and left with the customer to the front checkout. My coworkers would go find someone and even then they had a hard time lifting anything over head. Customers were always so happy to have me help them and I got frequent tips. I wasn’t supposed to take tips and I would tell them that.

But some people don’t care about the rules.

Some people insisted and would get angry if I didn’t take it. The first time it happened I reported it, because my training said I was supposed to give it to the store. The manager on duty said “I don’t care what you do, I don’t have time for this right now.”

He took what his manager said to heart.

In my 17 year old mind I said “ok!” The town I worked in was where rich people went to go vacation and had homes they rented out for like 2000 a week. They had no problem giving me 20 bucks or more. I made so much money just being a decent helpful human being that didn’t waste people’s time, that I ended up getting my own down payment for my own car. Nice!!!

If the manager doesn’t care and the customer insists, might as well keep the tips!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person would’ve had the same reaction as a manager.

Another person defends the coworkers.

Here’s another story about reporting a tip to a manager.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a craft store customer who refuses to take no for an answer when it comes to wrapping his purchases for gifts.

Another person has a theory about why the manager said what he said.

It’s no loss to the manager. It’s a huge win for the employee. The manager very well may not have been “too busy” and simply wanted to let the teen keep the tips without saying those exact words.

Some rules are worth breaking.

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