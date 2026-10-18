Everyone Was Waiting For A Parking Spot, But One Older Driver Tried To Cut The Line Until Another Motorist Put A Stop To It

When there are a lot of people looking for parking spots in a parking lot, you often have to wait in line, especially when someone else is backing out of a spot.

What would you do if as you were backing out of a spot that there was already someone waiting for, another driver tried to squeeze to the front of the line to get that spot?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he stopped pulling out and demanded that the entitled driver back up and get back in line.

It was a great thing to do and hopefully taught that guy a lesson. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

Entitled old guy decides he shouldn’t have to wait because he’s “clearly” doing something different than the other cars First, to set the scene: it’s a busy outdoor market with a small parking lot right behind it.

Its a busy day at the market.

The parking lot is absolutely packed and has a particular one way lanes between each row of parking spots with arrows and everything. There is a little extra room for an extra car to squeeze by if the sizes are right, but these lanes are not actually big enough for two cars to comfortably or safely drive next to each other.

They can only go so fast.

I’m currently done with my shopping. Get to the car and pack up. The person in the car driving up notices this and decides to wait. Turns on her turn signal and is being so patient because I have my dog with me. She’s being a sweetheart. It’s great. I’m obviously not trying to dilly dally, but I’m obviously not pressured to the point of nausea either.

People need to be patient.

There’s no spots besides mine and everyone is looking, so of course another car or two ends up behind her. Again, this is normal. Super small parking lot for a very popular and exciting market that just started the holiday season, arrows specifically leading everyone in a very specific pattern. When I was looking for a spot there was at times a five to eight car pile up. I was still going fast. I’d say I took no more than three minutes total to put my stuff and the dog away and buckle myself up to pull out.

What makes this guy think that this is ok?

I had just started to inch backwards when I first noticed the entitled guy (let’s go with EG for short) make an appearance. In his sixties at most, he was driving in a small white car with the top down and squeezing between the lined up vehicles and the parked cars toward us. For a second I genuinely just stopped my car and stared because I couldn’t believe it. His audacity aside, he was risking a lot of money because it was a miracle that he wasn’t scratching every car he passed.

Never let people steal parking spots like this.

He had driven so close at this point that the patient woman couldn’t even pull in safely and I wouldn’t be able to back out safely without potentially giving him the spot. So, before he could come any closer I quickly pulled out enough to block him and yelled out, “Hey, she’s been waiting patiently for this spot and about to pull in! You have to back up!” EG yelled back, “I’m going forward!”

Now everyone is making a scene.

Okay, and? You expect me to believe that? Even if I could somehow tell that’s what you were doing and you were being honest, what made you better than all these cars waiting patiently without complaint? He didn’t look like the type to listen or understand, and quite frankly, I’m not the type to try to lecture a man, especially across a parking lot when I and so many others had things to do. So, instead of saying any of that, I decided to be stubborn. “I don’t care! Back up!”

Even if he is going forward, that still means he is trying to skip to the head of the line.

As if I were deaf, EG repeated himself but louder than before. If we’re being honest, he sounded more like a stubborn toddler who didn’t understand common sense than a supposedly adult man. “But I’m going forward!” I just raised my voice too and gave him the same attitude back as I waved my hand at him in the “back up” motion. “And I said I don’t care! Back up!”

Good, the guy is giving in.

Thankfully the guy wasn’t too stupid. He realized I was going to be stubborn and that my car was bigger than his was small and completely blocking his way. So he started to back up. As he did so, I still heard him mutter petulantly, again like a child, “I thought you were going to let me through.”

To the back of the line old man.

Why would he think that? Clearly because somewhere in his head he was just that much more special than everyone else. While I wanted to respond or say something back, I instead kept my mouth shut and internally rolled my eyes as I watched him to make sure he got far enough back, to the point that he was back in line.

He was trying to save time, but actually wasted it.

As I pulled out of my spot, the woman who had been so patient called out a “thank you” to me. I looked over at her as I gave her a wave and said “of course” and that was that. Best part? If he has just stayed in line and waited, he would have been out before I even had to yell at him.

Why should he stay out of it, though?

Could I have stayed out of it? Yes, maybe I could have. I’ve been told I had a bit of an obsession with injustice since I was a kid and I always get upset when I see it. Probably because I often got bullied or had similar things happen to me, and only once had anyone ever stood up for me. I still think about the woman who helped me as a kid and wish I could have thanked her properly, and if I knew where to write about it I would.

Whatever the reason, it is good to stand up for what is right.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

Being polite is great, but only when other people are too.

He handled the situation really well.

This patient commenter will wait for a month before giving him the spot.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who calls on dozens of whirlygigs to combat the neighbor’s complaints about the fence.

Nobody better pressure this guy to move faster.

This person is happy this happened.

The guy thought he could squeeze to the front of the line, but he got sent packing. Well played.

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