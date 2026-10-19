He Bought Alcohol for His Dad. After Drinking It, His Dad Felt Terrible and Quit for Good

If you had an alcoholic father who asked you to buy him alcohol, would you do it?

In this story, one teenage boy was in this situation, and he complied because he didn’t want his dad to get mad at him. However, after his mom told him something specific about his dad’s drinking, he was more strategic about which types of alcohol he purchased.

His dad never complained about what OP purchased, but there were definitely big consequences.

Let’s read all about it.

Should’ve specified what kind dad My dad was an abusive alcoholic. He had awful coworkers and bosses at his job, 2 out of his 3 kids were stubborn as hell and quite difficult, and he would take out all his frustrations on me and my sister (the difficult ones). When she moved out (7 years older than me) all his anger became pointed at me. He would shout, throw his beer at me, try to lock me in my room (he didn’t know I made a copy of the key :P), smash/throw away my toys, and do tons of other stuff.

OP decided to get revenge.

I was quite angry with him, and vowed to make his life as much of a hell as he was making mine. I now know I may have helped him destroy his liver but at the time I was just too focussed on getting revenge. My mother never suffered the abuse, and she tried to console me after my dads outbursts, but never did anything to stop him. The story:

Dad usually drank the same types of alcohol.

When he was drunk, he would drink whatever was handed to him and he would search the cabinets for more booze. He usually stuck to beer and cointreau. My mom once bought a bottle of cheap red wine for herself and my dad drank the entire bottle when he was already pretty drunk, and my mother warned me that my dad would feel very bad in the morning and I should probably get out of the house before then. Apparently he always felt terrible in the morning after drinking red wine + cointreau + beer. He’d have the worst hangover you can imagine, as opposed to none at all when he only drank beer/cointreau

OP’s dad wasn’t very specific.

As I grew older my dad asked me to buy him booze (I was 15, legal drinking age 16, never got carded), and I complied several times because I was afraid of one of his outbursts if I said no. After a couple of times I remembered what my mother said about him feeling terrible after a combination of drinks, and decided to maliciously comply instead of just complying. The next time he asked me to get him booze, I asked “Which kind?” And he said “I don’t care as long as there’s alcohol in it”.

It got bad before it got better.

Anyway, from that point forward I would always make sure there was beer, cointreau, and red wine in the house. He had miserable mornings for about 3 weeks before he started thinking maybe he should cut down on the alcohol. He also got called into work while still drunk several times, and realized it might not be the safest since he was in charge of a factory full of dangerous chemicals. He quit cold-turkey, started drinking again, I fed him the wrong combination of booze again, and he vowed to only drink one glass per day from then on. He has now kept that promise 5 years, and has redeemed himself as a dad.

It’s interesting that OP’s mom knew what combination of drinks made her husband feel awful and which didn’t, but he never figured it out.

It’s also wonderful that OP’s revenge and his dad feeling awful led to him cutting way back on his alcohol consumption. Bravo!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Honestly, this is what I expected to happen too.

I’m happy with how it worked out too.

Another person reassures OP that his dad is responsible for what happens to his liver.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

Another person had an alcoholic mom.

His goal was to make his dad feel sick. The unintended consequence was that his dad felt so sick so often that he made the decision himself to quit drinking and finally to at least cut way back on drinking to one glass a day. That’s amazing!

His dad became a better dad because of his malicious compliance.

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