He Was Simply Sitting Nearby Until A Spot Opened, But The Confusion Nearly Ended With An Unsuspecting Passenger Getting Into The Wrong Vehicle

Waiting near a curb can make almost any car look like an Uber to someone in a hurry.

One driver was trying to claim an open parking spot when security waved them toward a waiting passenger.

That simple mistake got even stranger when someone later tried opening their passenger door.

Check out how this accidental rideshare mix-up unfolded.

Im not your Uber driver I stopped at a yellow curb to wait for the parked car to drive away and take the spot. Then I saw a car that just drove away, and I suddenly drove, which is a bit far.

Soon he caught some unwanted attention.

A security guard was yelling like he was trying to call someone’s attention. Then I realized he was trying to get my attention after I made a U-turn.

Apparently this security guard was confused.

He was pointing at the lady and saying she is my passenger and that I had to move forward to pick her up. I just waved my hand like a “No” gesture. Then he asked, “Aren’t you an Uber driver?” I just shook my head.

Luckily, he was in good spirits about it.

He was like, “Ohhh,” and we just laughed.

At the end of the day, it was all a harmless misunderstanding.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This commenter thinks the passengers themselves also have a responsibility to make sure they’re getting in the right car.

It’s best to keep car doors locked at all times.

A similar situation happened to this user once.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

Not every car waiting on the curb is an Uber, people!

A security guard assumed this driver was working for Uber and directed them toward a woman waiting for her ride.

Another stranger even tried opening the passenger door before finally checking the license plate and walking away.

Looking at the app first could’ve saved everyone an awkward episode of accidental carpooling.