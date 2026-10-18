Her Aunt Keeps Asking Her to Groom a Dirty, Matted Dog. She Never Wants to Do It Again

Some people are always looking for a way to save a few bucks.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with that, but when folks consistently DEMAND favors, it can be pretty exhausting.

And that brings us to today’s story!

Check out what this woman had to say about her aunt who just can’t seem to take a hint…or take NO for an answer.

Get started now!

AITA for refusing to groom a matted dog? “I am not a dog groomer. However, I have a cheap razor with guards, multiple scissors, a hairdryer, and a handful of decent brushes. I do my own dogs regularly, and find it calming. I have also been doing my Aunt’s dog, one of those little crusty brown ones. Her fur gets matted quickly, so much so it’s like a quilt.

Ugh…

She is exceptionally ill behaved. She doesn’t like to be groomed, and tries to bite me if I go near her feet, face, and tail, or brush her. I have explained that when she gets matted, it’s extremely painful for her. I told them she should be brushed regularly. I can’t tell if they forget or just don’t want to deal with being snapped at by the dog.

These people sound like pretty bad pet owners…

I have explained multiple times that she cannot get wet, and if she does, she must be blow dried and brushed. Recently, she rolled in something, and they just rinsed her and didn’t dry her because it takes too long. This left her with a blanket of mats. My uncle likes to bring the dog outside without a leash. The dog frequently runs off, and comes back covered in burrs. These burrs hide in the matted fur, for me to pull out. She’s quite frankly disgusting, and she takes me roughly three hours, sometimes more, to groom in total, from brushing, washing, grooming, and full blow drying. The dog gets super stressed because she’s matted and it probably hurts like hell. I don’t like doing it because the dog reeks, tries to bite me, and it takes forever. And when I’m finally done, they complain about how short the fur is. I explain, it’s because she was so matted, and they usually say “well she needs to be brushed more.”

She’s over it…

Recently, I looked at the dog (a matted nightmare with leaves and such in its fur) and said I didn’t want to do it. My Aunt said something along the lines of “That’s okay, you don’t have to do it right now!” As if she expected me to do it the next time I stopped by. I attempted to clarify that no, I didn’t want to do it all, and she responded along the lines of “It’s alright if you’re just not feeling it right now, I get it!” Local grooming is expensive, and hard to get into in a timely manner. With how often this dog needs it, it would be a heavy financial strain. But even now, the dog isn’t groomed as often as it should be because I don’t stop by enough.

These people can’t take a hint!

They sometimes give me 60 bucks when I groom the dog, and I didn’t mind at first because I felt bad for the dog, but it’s becoming a dreaded topic whenever I stop by. I feel bad, but I genuinely cannot stand it anymore. I’m sick of being snapped at and slowly shaving matted fur every month, especially when they’re not tending to the dogs fur. The thing is, I wouldn’t mind if the dog wasn’t so matted, and I’ve now since told them I will only groom the dog if it’s not visibly matted when I arrive. They still think I’ll come around to do it whenever. Basically, I think I’m a jerk because if I don’t groom the dog, I don’t think they’ll get it done professionally, and I worry the dog will be in pain.”

Check out how readers reacted to this story.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

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Another reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

And this Reddit user offered some advice.

You can see why she’s frustrated about this, right?

You betcha!

Her aunt needs to back off!

This dog needs to be groomed by a professional!