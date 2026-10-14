Her Job Isn’t Going Well, And She’s Completely Fed Up With The Demands Her Bosses Keep Piling On

Every job has its own unique set of challenges.

And being challenged is a good thing!

But, let’s be honest, when things veer off-course and work becomes nothing but a headache, that’s when a job can become a burden.

In today’s story, a woman didn’t hold back as she complained about, well, pretty much everything to do with her job.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

The people you work with don’t care at all about you. “I work in research (do not recommend) and I can’t stand it. I took a new job 6 or 7 months ago thinking that it was the office/environment I was in that was toxic.

Wrong!

Nope, it’s just every business and majority of the people you’ll work with. I thought because these people were younger and closer to my age that they would understand the struggle of working in a stressful field, but they’re just drinking the kool aid like everyone else. The coworker I see almost every day is an argumentative wench who disagrees with everything I say and do (even though I have more research experience than her), so we don’t really talk anymore.

Jeez…

And then about 2 months ago I had my second seizure, giving me an actual epilepsy diagnosis. Now I’m filled with drugs that make me tired and spacey, and my husband has to drive me everywhere. Add that on top of having to increase my antidepressants because I’m falling apart without my independence, and the anxiety pills I had to start taking thanks to the constant stress and disorganization of this job. They have an “everyone does everything” model, which works as poorly as it sounds like it would. It’s now been suggested a couple times that my husband (who works his own full time job) drives me around to different sites, including ones that would be about 3.5 hours round trip for him. There are other people that can go to these sites, they just don’t feel like it.

This isn’t going well…

When I told my boss my husband would not be driving me anywhere but the main office they want me at, I was told that they’ve “already been very accommodating” (letting me call in once a week to a 20 min meeting that doesn’t matter if I’m onsite), and that I would have to take the train (2.5 hour train ride) or Uber everywhere. It’s just laughable at this point. Sorry my seizure inconveniences the business ever so slightly, but I already work hours late everyday because I was undersold just how much work needs to be done because everything is so disorganized and nothing has been maintained. They also don’t care about the patients at all, only enrollment numbers and how things can be made easier for a select few people.”

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a craft store customer who refuses to take no for an answer when it comes to wrapping his purchases for gifts.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Yeah, this isn’t good…

And she has some big decisions to make!

Maybe it’s time for her to look for a new job…?