Her Mom Made Her Pay for Her Own Birthday Phone, Then Broke a Promise for a Lego Set—Inside a Teen’s Fight Against Household Double Standards

It’s disappointing when someone promises you a birthday gift and then changes the plan when it’s time to get it.

Yet that’s exactly what happened to one teen after asking her mom for an iPhone and a Lego set.

Although her mom agreed to the phone, she said her daughter would have to pay for it herself. So she went along with that, happy her mom would at least let her buy it.

Meanwhile, she was still looking forward to the Lego set her mom had promised to buy.

But just as they neared the shop, her mom said she was tired and wanted to go home.

Read on to see how everything played out.

AITAH, for being mad at my mom for making me pay for my own bday gift, and her not fulfilling her promise to me. My bday was on the 28th of August. I asked my mom for the new iPhone 18 Pro. She said sure, BUT I’d get it with my own money. I was very internally angry, and today she asked for an extra 100 USD. For what, I don’t know, but I still paid it.

Honestly, she was just happy to buy something.

The only reason I agreed to it was because I was just glad she would let me buy something. The second story is also pretty simple. Exactly one month ago, my mom promised to buy me the Lego I want when it came out in my country.

Then, her mother dropped the ball again.

Fast-forward to today, when it comes out. As we are getting near the shop to get it, she says her “legs are tired” and she wants to go home. Now, I understand how I may sound like a spoiled brat, but I’m not. I’ve been paying for all of my stuff since I was fourteen, aside from housing, school, internet, and food. And if I did any of this to her, she’d get very mad at me and wouldn’t talk to me for literal days. AITA?

Eek! There’s no wonder her daughter is so upset.

Let’s take a look at what the people over at Reddit have to say about this whole thing.

This does seem pretty clear.

Here’s something to think about.

It is wrong to take your kid’s money.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

Here’s someone who thinks she’s in the wrong.

Her mom keeps dropping the ball.

It would actually be interesting to know why.

One part of me wants to think that it’s probably a shortage of money, but the other thinks it could be more malicious.

Either way, the girl is blessed to be able to provide nice things for herself. That’s a big head start in life.

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