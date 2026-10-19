Her Neighbor’s Unfixed Cats Kept Breeding Strays—Until She Called Animal Control and Met a Wall of Direct Lies

Cats can be great pets, but you really need to keep them contained to your own property, or they can cause damage and overrun a neighborhood with too many kittens.

What would you do if your neighbor had two male cats that she refused to fix, and they kept causing problems and more kittens in the area?

That is what is happening to the family in this story, and even when they called animal control, the lady lied to them, so nothing is happening. Now she is trying to figure out what to do.

Personally, I think she should trap the cats and get them fixed herself. Read through all the details below and see what you think should happen.

What would you do when you catch someone in a lie? Back in 2020, a stray cat gave birth on my porch to a litter of 5 kittens.

Unfixed cats should not be allowed to roam free.

So, it has been infuriating that this person would intentionally leave her 2 unaltered male cats outside. I’ve paid out of my own pocket to get 20 cats on my street fixed. This neighbor has lived here for nearly 9 years. She is aware of the ever growing stray cat population in the neighborhood. She’s seen me TNRing cats and I don’t even own cats. I‘m not rich, but I don’t want anymore kittens born into living outside. It’s hard for them and it’s equally as hard for residents dealing with any cat marking/peeing in your yard, on your porch, killing birds and squirrels, and even pooping on your porch. Climbing up your car as her cats have done on several occasions captured by security camera. They can cause scratches on your paint, which can be hard to fix.

This person is going above and beyond when it comes to being nice to her neighbor.

Initially you try to be civil with this woman. You ask her to keep her cats in her yard, to which she continues 30+ times to keep letting them roam freely to mark/pee in your yard and other neighbor’s yards. You give her low cost neuter options, you even offer to pay to get her cats fixed, you offer her wood to help her build a catio. You even offer to help her build one. Nothing changes over the course of at least a year, but honestly probably longer.

Well, now she knows what she needs to do.

You end up calling animal control numerous times. Animal control does go to serve her a leash law ordinance warning and informing her that pet cats are under a leash law ordinance just like dog are, and they need to be kept in the owner’s yard. You follow up with animal control again only this time you speak with a manager after finding cat poop on your porch several times. The manager gives a plan: deliver a deterrent, talk with her again and then lastly trap the cats.

If she doesn’t own the cats, then why not just trap them and have them fixed?

You request a animal control report which includes every call, photo and all comments. You finally receive said report and see that she outright lied about owning either cat. She alleged they were feral cats. Tried to claim that the neighbors are feeding cats and she does not own any cats. Animal Control sent a leash law enforcement on 05/24/2026. She called on 06/04/26 at 12:24pm stating: “she does NOT own the cats. She stated she is tired of getting citations for cats that most of all the neighbors are feeding. She stated they are feral cats and all the neighbors are feeding the cats.

Animal control should be able to tell that they aren’t fixed (if they aren’t).

Then she called animal control again about the two male cats that she said she did NOT OWN previously on 06/25/26 at 2:34pm stating : “that she went through a low cost company that brought her two cats the white/gray and the gray one to get vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped, so that she does not have to deal with anymore complaints from the person who consistently reports her. However she lied about when she finally got the cats fixed. I know because I offered to pay and at the tier of $80 for both cats, the ears would be tipped. She felt that would detract from the cat’s appearance.

The neighbor is weird.

So, I put her in touch with a lady from a rescue who could help get the cats fixed for $180 for both that they would not get ear tipped. They would get fixed, rabies/vax and microchipped. She was adamant that she did NOT want either cat microchipped. The lady from the rescue and I both thought that was odd, but we were both gleeful that she finally agreed to get them fixed. That was in late July 2026.

Some people are just trashy.

I have been civil with her even when she has been dead wrong, taking advantage and just being negligent. Reading the report and seeing her lies are truly diabolical. It makes me question what else she has lied about. I avoid her and her kids.This report has me screw faced.

While awful, this is not really relevant.

Also, she is now defrauding section 8 by living in a neighboring property and leaving the house that she still has leased under section 8 sitting. She is not even hiding it, but she still takes her trash to her trash can next door. The kids get off the bus and go to the neighboring property instead of the leased property. I read up that this would be considered a lease violation as she cannot occupy two properties simultaneously under section 8.

It is a pattern of behavior.

I shared her being on section 8 not to shame her, but to convey that her actions are deceptive based on occupying two residences at the same time. No, I am not going to turn her in for fraud. She will hang herself, because she does not seem to be able to keep up with her lies. What would you do?

Honestly, I would turn her in for fraud. Any type of fraud like this costs these systems a lot of money, so people who actually need help can’t get it. As far as the cats that she doesn’t own, I would take them and get them fixed.

Let’s see what the people in the comments would do.

This commenter is correct, though.

Yup, stop playing nice.

Here is someone who says to report her for the Section 8 fraud.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job.

Reporting her for fraud is the right thing to do.

This is really the obvious answer.

Stop being nice to this awful neighbor. Report her for fraud and trap her cats. You can’t keep being held hostage to horrible people like this.

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