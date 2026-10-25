Her Roommate’s Messy Habits Keep Getting Worse, and She’s Running Out of Patience

All I can say about this is…

YUCK.

Even if someone isn’t a complete and total slob, if you have to live with them and they’re not clean and considerate, there are bound to be some problems.

In today’s story, a woman opened up about why she’s not too happy with her new roommate…

Let’s take a look!

Messy roommate. “I have a new roommate who moved in 3 weeks ago. She’s nice and we are both cordial with each other, but lately her messiness is kinda getting on my nerves. The problem is, she’s not OVERLY messy, it’s just that little things are now adding up.

Here we go…

She always leaves the bathroom floor wet, even when she washes her hands because for whatever reason she doesn’t use a hand towel to wipe her hands. Instead, she comes out and uses a kitchen paper towel every time, which in turn also makes the kitchen floor wet. It’s even worse after she showers. She is always mixing up the trash, we have different bins for plastic, paper, organic waste etc. but she will mess it up every few days. I end up having to sort it myself. She has also been unconsciously littering, sometimes I find things thrown next to the bin (both in the kitchen and bathroom).

This sounds frustrating…

Every time she cleans the house, it’s always superficially done. For example, if she cleans the bathroom, she only cleans the toilet and not the sink, bidet or shower cabin. Every time she uses the washing machine, she will let her wet laundry sit in it for hours. I don’t care about her clothes, but I’m worried this could cause mold to grow inside the machine. I have brought up some of these things, but there are so many other issues, after a point I just feel embarrassed to be the only one pointing things out. The things I brought up too, she apologized and did them correctly for maybe a couple days but then went back to how it was before. I have never had such issues with previous roommates, so I don’t know how to deal with it.”

Now let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another person shared their thoughts.

This individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

And this reader nailed it.

I wouldn’t be happy about this, either!

Especially if you’re moving into a new place…?

Keep it clean!

Maybe it’s time to kick this messy roommate to the curb…