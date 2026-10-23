Her Shift Dragged Past Closing When a Customer Left a Mess and Expected the Worker to Clean It Up

Clocking out doesn’t always stop customers from demanding service.

This Dairy Queen worker only wanted her Blizzard.

One woman wanted a rag.

She refused the available employee.

Let’s see how this one played out.

i’m off the clock, lady I work at Dairy Queen. I had just clocked off and was getting myself a Blizzard and waiting for it when the following happened. M – me

K – Karen

A – my coworker who was off the clock

B – my coworker who was on the clock M: *Sees A* “Bye, A!” A: “Bye! Also, I think you left your Hydroflask in the back.” M: “Oh, I did! Thank you!” Goes to get Hydroflask

In comes Karen.

K: Sees me coming out of the back “My kid spilled their shake and I need a big rag!” M: “Oh, ma’am, I’m actually off the clock, I can’t help you, but my coworker can!” Gestures to B B: Nods and gives K a thumbs up

This isn’t good enough for Karen.

K: “No, you need to help me now.” My severe social anxiety kicks in full force.

So this employee decides to hide out in the back until the danger clears.

M: “Uh, okay.” Goes to the back to hang out until she’s gone Two minutes later, M peeks around the corner to see if the lady is still there so I can grab my Blizzard and go.

But the coast wasn’t clear, so she retreats again.

K: Sees me “HEY YOU!!” M: Goes back to the back. M: Waits another few minutes and peeks around the corner to see the lady going out the door.

And just when she thought she was safe…

M: Grabs my Blizzard and goes out the back door. M: Is driving and sees K in the parking lot. K: Looks at me completely shocked. And before anyone asks — yes, she was wearing a mask.

Sometimes the best way to deal with entitled people is just to walk away.

What did Reddit think of all this?

For certain types of customers, it’s best to tread lightly.

If it were up to this commenter, they would have said this:

Just a few small word swaps could have made this rude demand into a polite request.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

In the grand scheme of Karens out there, this one is actually pretty tame.

The worker clearly said she was off duty and pointed toward an available employee, but the customer kept insisting.

Rather than argue, she hid in the back, grabbed her Blizzard, and escaped through another door.