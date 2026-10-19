Her Sister Lashed Out Because She Didn’t Open Her Snapchat Messages

Jeez, talk about some serious, hardcore IMMATURITY.

That might sound a bit harsh, but I have a feeling that you’re gonna agree with my assessment of this woman’s sister as soon as you dig into this story.

Check out why these two sisters are at odds…I think you’re going to be surprised.

Go ahead and get started now!

My sister (36F) says I (29F) don’t make enough effort, but called me the “B-word” over unopened Snapchat messages after I drove two hours to help her. How do I address this? “I regularly go out of my way to help my sister, but she says I don’t make enough effort to stay in touch. Has anyone dealt with this? I love my sister and want a good relationship with her, but this recurring pattern is wearing me down. She has a chronic illness and spends a lot of time at home, while I’m busy with work, animals, and other responsibilities. I regularly help with errands and driving, sometimes spending several hours or rearranging my plans to fit her preferred timing.

This already sounds totally ridiculous…

I’ll admit I’m not good at initiating calls or opening Snapchat messages. I sometimes leave every day Snaps unopened for a week, but I do this with everyone. They’re often videos, and I wait until I can listen, pay attention, and respond properly. They aren’t urgent, and I’ve explained this to her several times. When we do talk, I’m engaged and interested. She wants me to initiate more contact, which I understand. What bothers me is how she expresses it. She’ll accuse me of not wanting anything to do with her or make passive aggressive comments like, “Oh, didn’t I tell you? Well, we never talk anymore, so…” Sometimes she then withdraws, leaving me feeling responsible for chasing her and restoring the relationship.

Wow!

Once, after I drove at least two hours and cut my own plans short to help her, she called me a B-word for not opening her Snaps when I arrived. When I said that felt unfair, she became upset and said she should be allowed to express her feelings. I agreed, but explained that I was also expressing how her words affected me. She ended the conversation with, “I was just trying to say how I felt, but whatever, forget it.” I’ve reassured her that my lack of initiative isn’t rejection and that I delay opening her video Snaps because I want to give them proper attention.

Her sister sounds incredibly immature.

I don’t think practical help replaces emotional connection, but I wish she would recognize it as one expression of care. I’d respond much better to “I miss you and wish you’d call sometimes” than to insults or guilt-tripping. The pressure makes contact feel less relaxed and spontaneous. She can also be insensitive toward others while being easily offended by their tone or directness. She becomes defensive quickly, and I often feel like she has high expectations from others, but won’t hold herself to the same standards. Over time, this gets draining. With close friends, communication naturally shifts depending on what’s happening in our lives, and we don’t keep score. I wish my sister and I could have that flexibility while still taking each other’s needs seriously. Has anyone dealt with a similar dynamic with a sibling or close friend? How did you set boundaries around how they speak to you while making it clear you still want a relationship? How do you handle it when they shut down the conversation as soon as you explain that you’re hurt too? I’m not looking to diagnose her or cut her off. I want a healthier relationship where I don’t feel like I’m walking on eggshells or constantly proving that I care.”

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This is honestly kind of embarrassing…

What adult behaves this way?

Yikes…

Her sister has some serious growing up to do!