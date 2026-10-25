He’s Fed Up With Both Of His Roommates Being Lazy And Entitled

Will it ever end?!?!

What am I talking about?

Well, let me fill you in…

I’m talking about terrible, no-good, awful roommates who just can’t seem to pick up after themselves or contribute in any way.

It’s pretty shocking!

But we see stories like this all the time…

Check out what this guy is dealing with and why he’s OVER his roommates.

Shocked and appalled. “I live in a 4 bedroom apartment with 2 ‘friends’ and my girlfriend. The last month me and my girlfriend have been cleaning the kitchen and dishes most days and one other roommate helps. The other roommate doesn’t do her part and constantly leaves messes for us to clean. Me and my girlfriend have also been buying ALL of the groceries. The bad roommate has a food allergy and buys her own stuff (despite constantly using ours as she pleases such as all of our cheese one night for homemade Alfredo sauce for herself).

These people are pathetic!

And the other roommate straight up does not bother buying anything (but sometimes chips in). Anyway, I have been able to mostly deal with it up until this point. Today I wake up and notice the front door is unlocked and cookies have been made. I sent a message basically saying to please lock the front door if you are coming in late (I checked at midnight and it was locked). This afternoon I was talking with the ‘good’ roommate and was hungry for some mini corndogs I had bought. Less than a week prior, I told good roommate he could have some when I made it one time because he asked.

Uh oh…

Today there was none left and I was confused because I know I didn’t use the rest of it. Good roommate tells me he “had like 12 of them and just finished off the box” the other night. There are 40 in a box. This guy ate the rest of the box in one sitting ( over 1/4th) and didn’t say anything to me about it. Whatever. I can move past it. Water under the bridge, bygones be bygones, ya know? Well later that tonight I was telling my girlfriend about it and was a little frustrated with the front door and all of my food being finished off. Then it hit me. I had tried one of his cookies and asked if it was brown butter made. It was. I just bought butter for myself because I cook a LOT.

Doh!

I go and check the fridge and sure enough, over an entire stick is gone. I now have 2. So he used an entire stick after 1 am last night to make cookies without asking me. And I thought he was the good one. I’m sick of this. This is a repeat of consistent behavior of stinginess while openly using the food i buy. Normally I don’t mind but this is a step entirely too far. I was planning stuff with that butter and even have those events written down on a white board. I can and can’t believe he would be so openly selfish. I need to say something soon.”

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

These folks are ridiculous!

And they’re clearly some of the laziest people to ever walk the earth!

He needs to kick his deadbeat roommates to the curb!