Mom Is Proud That Her Teenage Daughter Is Sticking By Her Pregnant Friend – But The Girl’s Aunt Seems To Think That Teenage Pregnancy Is Contagious

Whether you’re sixteen or thirty-six, and even if you think you are ready, pregnancy and childbirth can throw up a whole lot of surprises. Planned or not, bringing a new baby into your life can plunge you into a very turbulent time, where you can start to question everything – particularly whether you’re actually ready for this huge responsibility that is about to be thrust onto you for the next eighteen-plus years. The old adage that it takes a village to raise a child is absolutely true, and many a new mom will tell you just how vital their loved ones were in that time.

So when the mom in this story found out that her teenage daughter’s friend was pregnant she clearly had some concerns. But unlike her sister, these concerns weren’t for the conduct and welfare of her own child – they were for the poor girl who was about to go through so much, so young. So she was heartened to find out that her own daughter was keen to stick by her friend’s side and support her through this turbulent time – but the girl’s aunt did not agree at all.

Read on to find out why.

AITA for letting my daughter stay friends with a pregnant teenager? I (39, female) have a sixteen year old daughter who’s been close friends with the this girl for around five years. Her friend recently got pregnant, and her baby shower is this weekend. My daughter came to me and asked if she could go, and I told her sure. I even offered to take her shopping so we could pick out baby gifts for her.

Let’s see where this drama got started.

My sister was there when this happened and started going off. She called my daughter’s friend “disgusting,” started talking about how she was a terrible influence, and asked why I’d allow my daughter to associate with someone who “threw her life away.” She said the girl deserves to lose all her friends and that going to the baby shower was encouraging her behaviour. Then she said I was a horrible mother for letting my daughter be around her.

But this mom had a very different view to her sister.

I told my sister that whilst I don‘t think teenage pregnancy is ideal, the girl is already pregnant. What’s done is done, she should be supported. Shaming her and having everyone abandon her isn’t going to change that. My daughter’s friend has a lot of friends supporting her, which I’m very glad about. I am so glad that they are refusing to treat her like she’s suddenly a horrible person because she’s pregnant especially because I know when I was growing up, people wouldn’t have been so accepting.

Now, this is causing a rift between the two sisters.

My sister thinks that I should make my daughter stop being friends with her completely, not attend the baby shower and never speak to her again. She also thinks i’m a horrible mother for allowing my daughter to support her friend. I really think that’s unnecessarily cruel, all my daughter wants to do is support her friend. Shaming her won’t do anything, It’s not like my daughter is going to become pregnant because her friend is pregnant. This whole situation regarding me and my sister is really weird to me. AITA?

Honestly, this mom is a hero for standing up to her sister like this.

It’s great that she trusts her daughter enough to know that just because her friend is having a baby, doesn’t mean that she’s about to go and get pregnant.

Because while the girl’s aunt is treating teenage pregnancy like it’s contagious, the mom is right – the girl is going to need a lot of love and support, and it’s great that for the most part people seem to get that.

Let’s see what folk on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought the aunt was being completely unreasonable.

While this former teen mom explained exactly what was going to happen to the pregnant girl.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

Meanwhile, this Redditor agreed that the aunt was a bully.

Honestly, some of these folk are right. Seeing her friend go through the drama of pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting will likely be excellent birth control for the daughter. Because losing all your freedom, sleep, time – and probably plenty of friends and maybe even her relationship too will be a lot for someone so young to have to go through, and if she sticks by her friend, this woman’s daughter is going to bear witness to all those hardships. But honestly, the fact that she’s letting them stay friends is one of the kindest things she can do.

Clearly, this baby wasn’t planned. Kids rarely are when you’re only sixteen. But that doesn’t make the girl a bad or immoral person, since accidents can happen to anyone, and it’s no secret that teenagers and hormones lead to intimacy, and sometimes that can lead to a baby. But this is the twenty-first century, and the poor girl going through that doesn’t deserve to be shunned by society – besides, this girl is going to need all the support and friendship she can get.

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