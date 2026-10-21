One Apartment Safety Concern Took A Strange Turn When A Couple Questioned Their Unstable Stairs And The Manager Told Them To Break Them

A badly cracked staircase needed immediate attention.

Unfortunately, the HOA only replaced completely broken steps.

The property manager dropped a helpful hint.

One hard stomp solved everything.

Check out how it all went down.

They won’t replace it unless… My hubby and I were looking for a new place to live a while back, and we found a great condo/apartment with a super sweet property manager, so we decided to apply for it. Once we were selected, we went to the place again to sign the paperwork. This particular apartment was on the second floor above a row of garages, so our stairs (made of wood) were on the outside of the building.

The stairs didn’t look very sturdy.

We noticed that the top stair had a huge obvious crack going right down the middle lengthwise. Both pieces of wood were still hanging on and you could still put pressure on it, but we still didn’t necessarily want to be moving all our crap up the stairs and wonder whether it was going to break. We brought this up with our manager, and he said with a heavy sigh that since it was on the outside of our apartment, it was the HOA’s responsibility and that it was hard to convince them to spend any money.

But the manager knew what to do.

Then he looked us square in the eyes and said the only way they’d replace it is if it were completely broken. We took the hint. As we were preparing to move in my hubby stamped on the step extremely hard and broke it completely, immediately calling our manager to report it. The HOA replaced it within two days.

That worked out well! I’m glad they were able to get the stairs fixed so quickly.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

Another person shares a story from the show MASH.

The couple turned one dangerously cracked stair into the completely broken step required by HOA policy.

Management reported it immediately, and the long-overdue repair was finished within two days.