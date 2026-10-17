Remote Worker Refuses To Risk A Snowy Commute On Office Days, So He Uses Time Off Whenever Bad Weather Hits His Schedule

Hybrid work rules become self-defeating when physical attendance matters more than actual productivity.

A worker blocked by highway closures offered to swap office days or work remotely, but management insisted on paid leave.

That decision also removed the project updates leaders expected every Tuesday.

The snow day suddenly reached management’s desk.

RTO or PL Oon Tuesdays, ok So, 1st off, I realize I’m blessed to have a work environment where I only have to show up to the office 2x/week, but the big day is Tuesdays.

I live on the high plains easta a major mountain city, but in the winter times, they very often close the inner state east of me, making it difficult to commute. Whenever they do this, I email the boss, stating the situation, and ax for a WFH day. So, the main office day is on Tuesdays, meaning you’re expected to be seen by leadership.

UH OH…

When it snows, I ask to swap a day, but they usually say I have to take a day of leave. So, when I do that, I don’t update project schedules, project update lists, etc., and this really torques off the bosses, as they want their updates!

Make me take leave for your convenience, I’ll take leave.

Taking a day off sounds better than dealing with driving in the snow.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows what the boss might have to say about this one.

This user knows this guy played it well!

This user knows work from home is painful.

This user knows it is a give and take situation!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a craft store customer who refuses to take no for an answer when it comes to wrapping his purchases for gifts.

That’s right! This user knows it is only fair to take the day off.

When winter road closures prevented the commute, this employee followed orders and took full leave instead of working remotely or swapping office days.

Management then lost the project schedules and updates it still expected, proving it couldn’t classify the day as leave while demanding labor.

They wanted visibility and got an empty chair with no status report.