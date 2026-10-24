She Confronted a Dad Forcing His Terrified Son Down a Giant Slide, Then Second-Guessed Herself

Parents should encourage their children without forcing them to face overwhelming fears.

The following story is about a woman who went to the carnival with her kids.

When she was about to go down a giant slide with her 8-year-old, she noticed a young boy crying and scared to go down the slide

The boy’s father kept pressuring him, so she decided to step in and pointed out to the kid that he could go down using the stairs instead.

Whoa! Some parents can be too pushy. Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for undermining the parenting of a stranger? I was at a carnival with my kids. There was this giant slide that you ride with a tube. There are four slides side by side, so multiple people are on the platform about to get on. It’s really steep and fast.

This woman heard a young boy crying because he was afraid to slide.

My 8 -year-old wouldn’t do it because she was scared, so she waited at the exit. My other daughter and I finally got to the front of the line. There was a little boy around four years old crying hysterically and holding onto his dad, saying he didn’t want to go. I had heard the crying when I was further down the line, so it had probably been at least ten minutes that this kid had been crying. The dad was telling him that there’s no other way down and that he had to go down the slide. This wasn’t true, and the dad definitely knew.

He stepped in and told the kid he could go down the stairs instead.

Finally, I couldn’t take it anymore because I didn’t want to see this kid get traumatized. I said, kind of aggressively, “You can go down the stairs to get to the bottom. You don’t have to go down the slide.” The dad looked annoyed and said, “Fine, let’s go,” and took the boy back down. He was probably still within earshot when I said: “My God, no one should force their child to do something they are terrified of. How awful.”

Now, she’s wondering if she should have just stayed quiet.

I don’t know why the attendant didn’t say anything. I know I didn’t know the full situation, but I can’t think of any reason why doing this to your kid is justified. Should I have minded my own business?

Honestly, OP had a reasonable point because no child should be forced onto a ride that genuinely terrifies them.

However, stepping into a parenting situation is always a delicate move.

I guess she could have chosen a calmer approach and made the same point without escalating tensions.

Still, speaking up when a child is visibly distressed isn’t necessarily wrong. Do you agree?

Let’s check out the comments from other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another one chimes in.

Short and sweet.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

Carnival rides should be fun and exciting, not cause parenting drama.

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