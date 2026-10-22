She Finally Purchased A House Through Years Of Discipline, Yet Her Relatives Are Focused On Why Her Sister Hasn’t Reached The Same Milestone

Financial success often inspires congratulations, but sometimes it also creates wildly unreasonable expectations.

After buying her first home at 26, this young woman discovered her family expected her to purchase another for her sister.

Rather than celebrate her accomplishment, they argued that saving her money for a future business was somehow unfair.

See why this new homeowner is refusing to become the family bank.

AITA for not buying my sister a house even though I could afford to? I’m 26F and just bought my first home. It’s moderate sized but, honestly, very impressive for my age. I’ve worked extremely hard over the years to maximize my wealth.

This woman tried to help her sister with her career, but only got dismissed.

My sister is 25, and unlike me, she hasn’t been proactive. I’ve tried to help her in the past with budgeting and career advice. I even offered to connect her with opportunities. She always brushed it off. She’s still renting and seems fine with that.

Her family is upset and thinks it’s unfair that she has property.

Now, instead of congratulating me, my family is upset. They think it’s unfair that I own property while my sister doesn’t. Some have even suggested that I should buy her a house, too. Technically, I could afford another property, but I’m putting that money aside to start a business.

She doesn’t understand why they are siding with her sister rather than being happy for her.

I honestly don’t understand why I’m expected to buy a house for someone who won’t accept my help. She hasn’t put in the same effort. She is capable of renting like most people our age. AITA for refusing to buy my sister a house, even though my family thinks I should?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares a personal thought.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Your family is crazy, says this one.

This user thinks it’s ridiculous.

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Finally, short and straightforward.

This young woman worked hard, offered her sister practical help, and has every right to invest her savings in her own future.

Her relatives can dislike that decision, but they cannot turn her financial success into an obligation to buy someone else a house.

If they’re this generous with another person’s wallet, perhaps they should start the house fund themselves.