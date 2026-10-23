She Found Cheap Rent in Florida—Until She Realized It Came with Unannounced Landlord Break-Ins

Landlords should respect their tenants’ privacy and give proper notice before entering their homes.

The following story is about a woman who lives in Florida and pays cheap rent for the house she’s living in.

However, she noticed that her landlord repeatedly entered her backyard and sent repairmen without informing her.

She felt increasingly uncomfortable and believed that her privacy was being invaded.

Uh oh! This sounds like a serious privacy issue. Read the full story below for all the details.

Landlord keeps coming by to inspect / initiate repairs without notice or permission to enter property when not home I’m in Florida and need advice. I am afraid to confront my landlord. Secause my rent is considerably cheap for the size of the place, and I can’t afford to move. He comes into my backyard occasionally on Saturday mornings when he’s going out shopping, as he lives locally. He just looks around and leaves without talking. I assumed he was checking the yard to make sure I was maintaining it.

This woman noticed different repair guys coming and going to her home.

Now, he has hired different repair guys to do projects between April and now, without a call, text, or letter. He doesn’t inform me when anyone is going to my house or when anyone is bringing materials over. My driveway gets blocked by a random stranger’s vehicle. And the person is unaware that I didn’t know anything about it.

She feels her privacy was invaded.

They leave trash everywhere and leave doors unlocked without mentioning that they’ve been over. I feel like I have been invaded, and I hate being home alone now. Can anyone give me advice?

Yikes! This honestly sounds like an invasion of OP’s privacy and boundaries.

Just because she’s paying cheap rent doesn’t mean she should feel uncomfortable in her own home.

I guess the best thing to do is document each incident and check Florida’s landlord-tenant laws regarding unauthorized entry.

Seeking advice from a local tenants’ rights organization could help her protect herself without causing any unnecessary tensions.

Do you agree? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

This person offers a valid suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

They must give you 24 hours, says this one.

Cheap rent is great, but surprise repairmen shouldn’t come with the package.

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