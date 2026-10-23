She Kept Hearing Loud Intimate Noises From Next Door. She Wanted to Fix the Awkward Situation Without Making a Formal Complaint

Living in an apartment with thin walls should mean being mindful of the noise you make.

In this story, a tenant in Crows Nest became frustrated when the neighbor started making loud intimate noises.

The noise had become so uncomfortable that she no longer felt at ease inviting family or friends over.

She wanted to resolve the issue kindly rather than file a formal complaint, but she doesn’t know how to approach them.

Do you have any ideas? Read the full story below to find out more.

Inconsiderate neighbour I’m currently renting in Crows Nest, and the walls in my building are really thin. Lately, I’ve started hearing a lot from the neighbouring unit in the evenings (loud, intimate noise). It’s gotten to the point where I don’t feel comfortable even hosting family or friends over because it’s so loud. I’m always extra mindful when my partner’s over, so no one on the other side of the wall has to hear us. I’d hope for the same courtesy in return.

This tenant started to feel annoyed by her noisy neighbor.

I’d rather sort it out kindly than go straight to a formal complaint. Though I’ll admit this situation is really starting to annoy me. Has anyone dealt with something similar? How did you raise it without it getting awkward or hostile? Any tips on wording or what worked for you would be appreciated. Cheers.

It’s reasonable to want some peace and quiet in your own home.

What’s more annoying is that OP’s neighbor makes not just any normal noise, but one that makes everyone uncomfortable.

If the problem continues, she could contact the building manager to report it.

What do you think? Let’s read the responses of the other people to this story.

Lol. Here’s a petty and funny idea.

Here’s another suggestion.

This person makes a valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

People can be so creative.

Finally, this user shares what they did.

It’s funny how thin walls made her an uninvited guest in the neighbor’s intimate moments.

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