She Put Up With Her Boss’s Greed and Bad Attitude for a Long Time. Her Latest Project Was the Last Straw

Business owners should respect their employees and listen to customers’ feedback.

In this story, an employee expressed her disappointment with her boss.

Apparently, her boss lacked appreciation for staff and treated everyone poorly.

Her boss also bought a gorgeous vintage home recently and decided to tear apart its interior.

Now, she feels upset that her boss doesn’t listen to her employees and even social media followers.

Do you know someone who behaves like this? Check out the full details below.

My boss is ruining something amazing I work for a “small” (medium) business owner with a huge online presence. Really, our business is made possible by social media. My boss has an entirely different presence that she uses on socials. She kinda treats the staff like dog crap and rarely appreciates that we’re the ones doing everything for the business.

This woman’s boss bought a house.

Anyway, the “business” bought a house to rent out. We’re not a building company or even a company related to travel. She absolutely threw herself into this project after a few months of traumatic experiences. Sorta, in her own words, it was on a whim.

Her boss got mad for receiving negative feedback.

It was a beautiful home. Vintage. Original fixtures, and it’s just gorgeous. And it’s being gutted. Torn apart from the inside out. All of the charm is being taken out of it. She’s mad that not everyone likes her decision. The staff hasn’t said anything about it. This is just social media feedback. I am upset about her gutting this. We are all upset about this happening.

She just can’t take her boss’s personality and behavior anymore.

I needed to let this out somewhere. I’m so ungodly upset with her personality and how she treats others. I’m also upset about how she portrays this entirely different character than who she really is. Greedy, self-centered, and unappreciative.

Honestly, it’s understandable to feel disappointed when a beautiful old home loses the features that made it special.

Aside from this, I think OP’s concerns about her boss’s personality and attitude are also valid.

Perhaps it’s time to rethink whether she wants to continue working with her or needs to look for other opportunities elsewhere.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tech support worker who told a manager a computer needed replaced, only to be told no thanks.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Some people renovate houses, while others could use a little personality makeover.

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