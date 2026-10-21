She Told Her Friend She Doesn’t Like Sushi. Her Friend Served It at Her Birthday Party Anyway

When someone tells you they DON’T like something, believe them!

And respect their wishes!

It’s really not that hard, folks.

But we all know that people can’t let things like this go without trying to be petty, for one reason or another.

In today’s story, a woman explained how her birthday party went off the rails…all because she told her friend she doesn’t like sushi.

Take a look at what happened!

AITA for not eating the food my friend got for me at my party? “My 21st birthday was coming soon and my friends and family decided to celebrate me officially becoming an adult. It was nothing big, I didn’t want any surprises, therefore I decided we just plan everything together such as the cake, the theme, what the foods were gonna be, etc. One of my friends asked me if I wanted sushi as one of the main dishes.

Well…

I told her I didn’t really like sushi or any seafood for that matter and she had a very dramatic shocked expression. She told me how that’s the craziest thing she’s ever heard and insisted I just tried it. I said I already did and it’s just not for me. Then she dropped it, at least that’s what I thought. From then on she’d always bring that up at the most random times, for example we were talking with some other friends and she said “Can you believe that (my name) doesn’t like sushi?!” and would sort of keep pushing me to try to add sushi to my party. That’s honestly not even the part that bothered me because our friend group does similar stuff like that a lot however she still kept trying to make me say yes and even showed me cute sushi charcuterie boards online. Keep in mind, I still. Said. No. Fast forward to the day of my birthday, it was a nice barbecue outside with a cute pink theme and pink decorations and balloons everywhere, just how I envisioned it, there was a cute pink cake, some hot dogs and burgers barbecuing, variety of fruit, some cupcakes, and light refreshers.

This is so weird…

Then I saw the sushi. There were two full charcuterie boards of sushi and I did see some people eating out of it so I wasn’t too mad about it, if everyone enjoyed it then that was fine. However I was still a little disappointed that she didn’t just accept my wishes. After we did the main events like singing Happy Birthday, dancing to music, etc. She came up to me and asked why I wasn’t eating the sushi she paid so much money for.

What in the…?

I said (for the 100th time) that I did not like sushi. She said she felt hurt that I wasn’t eating any of the sushi she worked so hard to get, I said back that I never asked her to get the sushi and then she left the party. My mother asked about what happened and I told her. She said that I could’ve at least pretended to like it so I wouldn’t hurt her feelings. But once again, I did not ask her to get the sushi. My family even ended throwing away the rest because none of my family would really eat them which she found out about and got even more mad. AITA for not eating the food my friend got for me after I told her so many times not to get it?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

And this Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This is so bizarre!

And I have a feeling that her friend has some kind of vendetta against her…

Yowza!

Her friend is either really mean or really dumb.