She Was Terminated Five Weeks Before Her Maternity Leave—And Was Left Scrambling to Cover Mortgage Payments and Job Applications

Losing a job is difficult, especially when a major life change is just around the corner.

The following story is about an employee who was scheduled to have her maternity leave in 5 weeks.

However, she was made redundant even before she was able to take her vacation.

With family health problems, legal expenses, and mortgage payments piling up, she was struggling to figure out what to do next.

If you were in OP’s shoes, how would you deal with this? Let’s take a closer look!

Made redundant weeks before I went on parental leave for a new born. I have been with the company for 6 years, very close to 7. Today, I found out my position would be made redundant. The problem is that I was 5 weeks away from going on leave for my baby. They had even asked me to shorten my leave so I would only be away for 4 months instead of a year. So, I made plans.

This woman started stressing out about what she would do.

Now, I have nothing. I don’t get my paid leave to spend with the baby. I’m stressing about how I’m going to find a job to pay for the mortgage. I’m so stressed. It’s been the year from hell.

She had to endure a lot of problems.

My stepfather got stage 4 cancer and is not handling treatment well. My mother is struggling after complications following her hip replacement. I got into a civil disagreement after a car accident. The other party is at fault and is not insured. Lawyers and courts are expensive. My son got suspended from school for telling other kids to hurt themselves. There are huge issues with the in-laws, as we never had a great relationship.

She wanted time to relax, but now, she’s in deeper trouble.

I was looking forward to this time off. I wanted some time to just reset. But this is another kick in the guts. It really undermines my mental health. I don’t know what to do. I have engineering and business degrees. I’m not even getting acknowledgment from my job applications.

Oh no! I feel bad for OP. Being made redundant so close to planned maternity leave sounds incredibly overwhelming.

First and foremost, she deserves clear information about her leave entitlements and redundancy rights.

Perhaps seeking advice from an employment adviser or lawyer could help her understand her options before making any big decisions.

Do you agree? Let’s check out the comments below.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an interesting fact.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who thought a ticket was closed, only to hear otherwise from the client’s manager.

That would be illegal in NZ, says this one.

Finally, here’s an idea…

Just when she needed a vacation, life decided to give her a permanent break.

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