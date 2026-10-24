She’s Fed Up With Her Roommate’s Disgusting Habits, and She’s Hit Her Limit

Ugh…

Roommates…

Aren’t they just THE WORST?

Well, not all of them, of course, but the bad ones are really, really BAD.

You can say that again!

And this woman knows all about it…

Check out why she’s at the end of her rope when it comes to dealing with her roommate who is straight-up NASTY.

Am I being unreasonable or do you think this is normal roommate behaviour? “I have a roommate and we stay together in the same room in a hostel. I’m just very frustrated with her hygiene and cleanliness habits. I wanna know if I’m being unreasonable or whether I should be fine with these things when sharing a room with someone.

Yikes…

She rarely bathes. I know that’s her personal choice but through this, you kinda get to realize she’s not the most clean person. There’s other things that affect me, though, because we live in the same room. She keeps her clothes mixed with detergent and water in a bucket and she does it every day. Instead of washing them, she brings the bucket into our room and says she’ll wash them later. The clothes are left wet and soaked for hours that you can even smell them.

This is really gross…

She also leaves her plate unwashed after eating and this too has been going on for days. It doesn’t matter if it’s breakfast or dinner. She says she has OCD and is obsessed with cleaning but again, she’s too lazy even to throw away the leftovers and will leave food sitting in the plate and then the room starts smelling of food and it just looks very dirty. The bathroom is another issue. She spits on the floor and doesn’t clean it later. Even after bathing, she doesn’t pour a bucket of water over the floor to wash it down and leave it clean for the next person. When she brushes her teeth, she rinses and spits very loudly and often gets it all over the floor.

Gross!

She also makes a lot of noise in the bathroom while sneezing, blowing her nose and cleaning her nose. And she blows her nose everywhere and sneezes without covering her nose. And doesn’t wash her hands afterwards. These things happen so loudly and frequently it gets hard to ignore. She’s on her phone 24/7. And when she isn’t talking loudly, she’s blasting reels. I can’t even study here. I know people will tell me to adjust but it gets to a point. I don’t think it’s too much for me to ask for a roommate who maintains basic cleanliness and manners. Am I being unreasonable? If any of you have lived with such dirty roommates before, how did you deal with it?”

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed.

And another person has an idea…

Yikes!

This is brutal!

She needs to get away from this roommate ASAP.

Her roommate is straight-up DISGUSTING.