Shopper Got Approached By Two Different Customers Who Thought She Worked At A Big Box Store, So She Started Wondering What Kind Of Energy She Was Giving Off In The Electronics Aisle

Some people are born with a face that says “ask me where the batteries are.”

A Target shopper was approached by a fellow customer who thought she worked there, and she politely cleared it up.

Less than an hour later, it happened again in the electronics section, where she’d been absent-mindedly browsing in a shirt that was nowhere close to red.

Curious, and a little thrown, she asked the second customer what made her seem like an employee.

So when the customer answered that it was her body language, it made her question everything.

Keep reading for the full story.

Left my matching polo at home… When I was shopping at a certain US-based big box store that has red as its main color, I was briefly approached by a woman who asked if I worked there. I said no, I was a shopper, and she apologized and moved on.

It kept happening, but something didn’t add up.

Later on, during the same trip, someone else approached me as I was absent-mindedly looking in the electronics section. I immediately thought, “Oh no, did I make the classic mistake of wearing a red shirt to this store?” And I quickly looked down at my shirt. No, a completely different color.

The shopper decides to probe further.

Because it was the second time someone had made this mistake in less than an hour, I was confused enough to ask the person, “No, what about me makes it seem like I work here?” In hindsight, it probably sounded more accusatory than I meant it. I was just genuinely curious.

Turns out, the clue was a lot more abstract.

The person was flustered and said something vague like, “Oh, I didn’t know. It was just… the way you were standing…” And quickly hurried off. Maybe I was just giving off too much “I don’t want to be here” energy that day…

Who knew you could stand like you work retail?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter shares what must have been going through these other shoppers’ heads.

Some people just give off a vibe that they know what they’re doing.

There’s even a term for it, according to this user.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

This user experiences a similar phenomenon.

Getting mistaken once is a fluke, but twice is clearly a pattern, and this shopper was determined to get to the bottom of it.

“Resting retail face.” Symptoms include blank stares, slow browsing, and unpaid overtime.

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