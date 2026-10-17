Their Landlord Claimed He “Didn’t Provide” a Washer and Dryer—So They Sold Them Before Moving Out

Imagine moving into a really nice rental home. What would you do if the washer and dryer broke? Would you replace them, pay out of pocket to repair them, or call the landlord?

In this story, some tenants are in that situation, and they call the landlord. They assumed he would pay to have the washer and dryer repaired. Instead, he claimed they weren’t even his.

While annoyed at the time, his words actually gave the tenants a great idea about how to make sure they get their security deposit back when they move out.

Let’s read all about it.

Landlord refused to fix appliances, so I sold them Several years ago we rented a nice house in a nice neighborhood. It came with a laundry room complete with a very premium washer and a gas-dryer. After about a month, the dryer *burned* a load of laundry… It actually singed and charred the clothes. I immediately took pictures and emailed the landlord to try and recoup the cost of our clothes ($300?) and have the dryer fixed.

Let’s see how the landlord responded.

He responded: > “The lease is clear and does not include a washer or dryer. If those appliances are present, they were left from a previous tenant and are not mine. I am not responsible for anything I do not provide which would be documented in the lease.” I was mad and I paid out of pocket for the repairs and to replace the clothes.

They were warned about the landlord.

About three months later, we met a few former tenants and started talking about the house. They actually did quite a few improvements to the home and left the home in better condition than when they moved in, and the landlord still refused to refund their deposit. A neighbor confirmed that he hasn’t returned a single deposit and suggested we read the lease to the letter, because the guy was a jerk about everything. Apparently, it was a nice house because of the tenants, not the landlord.

She read the lease.

Well, fast forward 10 months to the end of our lease, and I read that thing carefully. **I then listed and sold the washer and dryer!!!** Not even 2 hours after we turned the keys in, I got an angry voicemail demanding we return his overpriced washer and dryer.

Let’s see how she responded.

My response was a simple reply to his email declining his ownership of the appliances: >I received your voicemail and I’m not sure which appliances you are referring to. As you stated, the lease clearly states there was not a washer/dryer included and you confirm that below. The lease also states, “Tenant is responsible for all reasonable costs incurred by Landlord to remove, haul, store, or dispose of property left behind.” He still refused to give us our deposit, for a plethora of other negligible things. But, I still came out ahead because I pocketed about the same as our deposit, the repair costs, the burnt clothes, and maybe $100 for my troubles.

That was smart! She already had evidence of the landlord claiming the washer and dryer aren’t his, so it only made sense to sell them. That was a great way to get her money back without relying on the landlord.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s a suggestion to go to court.

Another person votes for going to court.

Here’s how it works in Florida.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t care whether or not their neighbors hate their yard flamingos, because they aren’t subject to the HOA.

Another person shares their experience.

The landlord can’t claim that the washer and dryer aren’t his but later claim they are. They either are or they aren’t.

Selling them was a very smart decision, but it would be even more satisfying if OP also got the security deposit back.

It may not be too late to go to court!

Enjoyed this story?

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