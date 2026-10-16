They Built a Privacy Fence on Their Own Dime—Until a Neighbor Who Didn’t Pay a Cent Started Complaining

Neighbors should appreciate improvements that make a shared area better.

In this story, a woman and her husband decided to replace an old fence for more privacy in her backyard.

They contacted the surrounding neighbors to see if they wanted to contribute to the cost.

But one neighbor who never answered the door later complained about where the new fence posts had been placed.

Check out the full details below.

Neighbor complains about shared fence that WE fully paid for Reading a few posts here reminded me of our lovely entitled neighbor from years ago. This was our first home. The existing fence was old, and while it wasn’t falling down yet, it was approaching the end of its lifespan. Additionally, because of the way the backyards sloped, we had a clear view into the backyard and house behind us.

This woman and her husband decided to replace the old fence and paid most of the cost.

We decided we wanted to replace the fence with a board-on-board fence. Six feet on the sides and eight feet in the back to provide more privacy. Husband talked to the neighbors on either side to let them know we’d be replacing the fence. And see if they’d want to pitch in. I think maybe one did put in a little money, but we paid probably 80 to 90%.

They had the posts installed at the side and back of the fence.

Sure, it’s a shared fence, but it was our decision to replace it, so whatever. Husband went to the house behind ours several times, but no one ever answered the door. Fence gets replaced, and it looks great! Metal posts, nicely stained, and no more view of the neighbors’ kitchen. My husband preferred the view of the flat fence versus seeing the posts. So he had the crew installing the fence place the posts on the outside along the side and back of the fence.

The neigbor who didn’t pitch in started complaining.

Guess who had a problem with that? Yup, neighbor who never bothered to answer the door complained that the posts should have gone on our side. No “thank you for the very nice new fence we paid nothing for.” Our response was, well, you can pay someone to replace it if you want. 🤷‍♀️ That, of course, didn’t happen.

Lol. OP’s neighbor is absolutely funny.

Complaining about the fence posts after ignoring several attempts to discuss the replacement and contributing nothing seems pretty entitled.

If the neighbor wanted the fence built differently, it would have made much more sense to speak up before the work was completed.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

A surveyor speaks up.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, here’s a different perspective.

They got a brand-new fence for free and still managed to be unhappy.

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