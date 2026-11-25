Husband Pushes Back When His Stay-At-Home Wife Demands He Be Home For Bedtime, Even Though He’s Working Two Jobs To Support Them

When money gets tight, a family has to make sacrifices, but couples rarely agree on what’s worth giving up.

One husband worked a full-time job and had taken on food deliveries on the side to help his family climb out of a financial hole.

He kept it to a couple of hours, mostly on weekends, during the busiest stretch when the tips were best.

His wife, who stayed home with their two young kids, had a different priority. She wanted him there for bedtime, and she thought he could simply head out after the kids were asleep.

The problem was that weekend bedtimes ran late, and working later would mean more hours for the same money.

That’s when the argument between them reached a boiling point.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA For Working Instead Of Helping I am married with 2 kids (a 4-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy). My wife is a stay-at-home mom.

Lately this man has picked up a side gig to help the family out of a difficult financial situation.

We are having some money issues, which led me to doing Uber Eats at night on top of my regular full-time job. I usually do it for 2 hours during the peak hours, and I do it mostly on weekends. I manage to make a decent amount, which helps us out tremendously.

Soon his wife grows increasingly unhappy.

My wife recently complained that I am not there to help her with bedtime and that I should go out after the kids are in bed. The issue is that they go to bed late on weekends, and that is after or at the end of the busy time.

He knows what she’s asking for is important, but so is the money he’s able to pull in during these hours.

I explained to her I would probably have to put in more hours to make what I would make in the busy time slot. I also told her I already clean up the kitchen after she cooks and do the laundry Sunday mornings, so the least she can do is deal with this. I also help out when I am home.

That didn’t make his wife happy one bit.

She got upset, but I feel that I need to stand my ground on this one. I know being a stay-at-home mom is not easy, but at the end of the day, she is not the one going to work, and I see no reason to adjust my time slots since it is working out financially. My main thing is to limit the hours I put in, because I also deserve to be home. AITA?

In his eyes, both of them are both contributing to the household in their own ways.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks the issue comes down to a lack of quality time.

There are more ways to provide for the family than just bringing in cash.

It’s important to make sure his schedule isn’t too fixed.

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Both people in this relationship have gotten stuck in rigid roles, and neither of them are too happy about it.

He’s the provider who’s never home, and she’s the parent who’s never off duty. Neither job description is particularly working for them at the moment.

Each parent is so strung out that they simply don’t have much room for a compassionate discussion.

At the end of the day, they’re both just doing what they think is right for the kids.

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