Woman Asks Boyfriend For Their Original Vacation Photos After He Uses AI To “Fix” Them, But He Accuses Her Of Being Ungrateful

It’s frustrating when someone does something you never asked for and then expects you to thank them.

One woman found herself dealing with that after trusting her boyfriend to take pictures during their trip to India.

After someone nearly stole her phone, he offered to take the photos and send them once they got home.

But when she finally got them two weeks later, he’d edited them so much that they looked fake to her.

She asked for the originals, but he claimed he’d saved over them. And instead of understanding why she was disappointed, he called her ungrateful.

Keep reading to see what happened next.

AITA for asking my bf for original RAW photos of our trip? I (27F) live in Vancouver, and my BF (29M) is from India. We recently went to India together so I could meet his family and we could visit some places. On our first day, I almost had my phone stolen while taking a picture. It scared me enough that I agreed to stop taking my phone out and let my BF take the pictures instead. He said he’d send them to me when we got home.

When they got home, he used AI to clean up the photos.

After we returned to Vancouver, I asked him for the photos. He kept saying he was tired, needed to organize them, was still editing, etc. After about two weeks, he finally sent them. Some pictures seemed to be missing, especially ones in dirty places, but what bothered me more was the editing. He had heavily saturated the colors and made some buildings look almost unreal. He also used AI tools to remove litter and graffiti and apparently “clean up” buildings and signs. I think they look incredibly fake and tacky. I would have much rather had the actual photos, imperfections and all.

Frustrated, she asked him for the raw photos.

There’s also some history here. My BF always calls himself a photography/photo-editing expert and acts like he knows more about cameras and image processing than I do. I actually studied graduate-level camera and image-processing courses during my CS degree, so while I’m not claiming to be some photography genius, I know enough to understand what he’s doing. I asked him for the original RAW files. He said he doesn’t have them because he overwrote the original files with the edited versions. He considered the edited photos “fixed.” I also do not believe he lost them.

Of course, she feels bad, but she still wants the photos.

This really upset me because these are basically my only photos from the trip. I stopped taking pictures because of the phone incident, specifically because I trusted him to take them for us. I told him I never asked him to edit the pictures and that he should have kept the originals. He says I’m being ungrateful and making a huge deal over vacation photos he spent hours improving. I feel bad because I know he was trying to do something nice. But if he had kept the originals and given me both versions, I wouldn’t care nearly as much. He is now upset at me for asking and says I just want to paint India in a bad light. AITA?

Eek. This is such an unfortunate situation.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about what transpired here.

This person has a lot in common with her BF.

Here’s someone who knows all about that.

Yeah, a lot of people do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

This is a good point.

There was no reason for him to get so upset over this.

She trusted him to take their pictures, and now she doesn’t have a single unedited copy to keep.

If he wanted to change them, fine, but he should’ve saved the originals too.

Hopefully, he can find a backup, because calling her ungrateful isn’t going to fix anything.

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