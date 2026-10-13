Woman’s Brother Volunteers Her Rental Property for His Girlfriend’s Girls’ Weekend Without Her Permission

Paying rent usually means you get some say over who stays in your home.

For the past year, one woman has been renting her parents’ old house while also taking care of the 20-acre property.

So when her brother wanted his girlfriend to use the house for a girls’ weekend, you’d think he would’ve asked her first. Instead, he went through their mom.

In fact, she didn’t even know about the plan until she overheard him getting upset because he thought she was supposed to be gone.

Then, after she said she wasn’t comfortable with strangers staying there, the whole thing somehow turned into an argument about how much rent she pays.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not wanting my brother’s girlfriend to have a girl’s weekend at my parent’s house that I’m currently renting? I (29F) am currently renting the house that I grew up in from my parents. They built another house close by, and that new house is now their primary residence. They are not sure if they want to sell their old house, so for the past year, I have been renting it from them and maintaining the 20-acre property. It’s a lot to take care of, especially maintaining everything to their high standards.

Before everything went south, she was just supposed to be spending one night at her parent’s house.

My brother (40M) called my mom and asked if his girlfriend could use the old house for a girls’ weekend. My mom told him that it probably won’t be a good weekend because my boyfriend is visiting, but to call me and ask. Neither he nor she reached out to me. My boyfriend’s flight got delayed, and he wouldn’t be arriving until the following day. So, I ended up spending the night at my parents’ new house because my mom wanted help babysitting my brother’s three younger children (2, 4, & 5).

Then, she overheard her mother on the phone with her brother.

My brother called my mom and found out I was spending the night there and was ******. It was on speakerphone, and he said, “I thought you said she was using the house this weekend?! What the ****!” I had no clue what he was talking about, and that’s when my mom filled me in about his girlfriend wanting to use the house. I told my mom that I’m not comfortable with her doing that and that I’m also hurt that they didn’t even talk to me. To me, this isn’t just some vacation property that anyone can use whenever they want—this is the place I call home, where I live and pay rent. I’m not “using” it; I live here. I’m also upset that they didn’t even bother calling me to ask if it was okay.

Suddenly, her parents want her to pay more.

I understand that it is my parents’ house, and they make all of the decisions and are doing me a favor—I do not have an actual lease. But I don’t want my brother’s girlfriend and people I don’t even know staying here without talking to me first? Also, I guess my mom told him I’m only paying $600 a month in rent, and he complained about that, going off about how entitled I am and listing things that my parents did for me while I was in high school. My parents raised my rent to $1,500 the next day but swear that it’s not related to my brother being upset. Which I’m more than happy to pay, but it’s the point. AITA?

Wow! Is her brother jealous much?

Let’s take a look at what the people over at Reddit think about what’s going on.

This person considers her a tenant.

They are being way unfair.

A written lease would protect everyone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse.

Yet another great point.

Her brother needs to calm down.

First of all, his girlfriend can’t just have a girls’ weekend at someone else’s home because it happens to belong to their parents.

If he wants her to have a place for the weekend that badly, he can rent her an Airbnb.

And honestly, nobody should’ve been making plans for the house without asking the person who actually lives there.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers. Read Story →