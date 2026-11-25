He Refused to Buy a PS5 So His Girlfriend Could Watch Him Play GTA 6. She Said He Wasn’t a Normal Boyfriend

Couples bond over all kinds of things, but being a spectator to someone else’s hobby is a new one.

One man’s girlfriend noticed that her friends were all watching their boyfriends play video games, and she felt left out of the trend.

So she asked her boyfriend to buy a pricey PS5 to play the latest Grand Theft Auto entry while she cheered from the sofa.

The only problem was that he’d long since lost interest in gaming.

He declined, and her response was to question whether he was a normal boyfriend at all.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to buy a PS5 so that my girlfriend can watch me play GTA 6? I (39M) have been dating my girlfriend (34F) for 6 months. GTA 6 just came out, and she wants me to buy a $600 PS5 so she can sit on the couch and watch me play it.

To her, this is something she feels compelled to do.

She doesn’t want to play it herself, she wants to WATCH. Apparently, all her friends are watching their boyfriends play, and she feels left out. She told me she “doesn’t understand why I can’t be a normal boyfriend.”

He hasn’t even been that interested in video games recently, so this proposition doesn’t make much sense to him.

I played a ton of Counter-Strike 1.6, Day of Defeat, and Fallout 1 and 2 as a kid, but I haven’t touched a game in years, and I’m just not into them anymore. I don’t see why I should have to play this whole *** video game just so she has something to watch. AITA?

Sounds like this girlfriend is going to have to find another way to watch the game.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user finds the whole thing incredibly silly.

There could be a control aspect to this.

Jumping right into GTA 6 would probably be disorienting for a rusty gamer.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young person who is trying to earn extra money, but whose mom wants them home babysitting for free instead.

This user doubts this woman knows what she actually wants.

For his girlfriend, this isn’t about wanting her boyfriend to enjoy her hobby. She wants to fit in with her friends, and she’s asking him to front the bill for it.

He said it himself: he’s not that interested in video games, so this request just doesn’t make sense for him right now.

No one should have to buy an expensive console to be a “normal boyfriend.”

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a never-favored brother who decides to skip the family trip to attend his grandmother’s birthday instead. Read Story →