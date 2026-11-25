Woman Sets A Boundary With Her Friend After Getting Tired Of Hearing Details About Her Polyamorous Lifestyle

I firmly believe that people can live their lives any way they choose to, as long as they’re not hurting anyone.

BUT…I also don’t need all the details, okay?

Especially when it comes to your love life…

And I think the woman who wrote today’s story agrees with me!

She explained why she’s done with hearing her friend talk about her polyamorous lifestyle…and who can really blame her?

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for making my friend “walk on eggshells”? “I have a friend “Gwen” and we are newer friends (maybe 2 years) and we’ve supported each other through a lot of bad dates, toxic (short term) boyfriends, and also participate in a hobby regularly together. We text almost every day, as I do with my sister or other close friends. Her boyfriend of three months seems to be a decent guy but I am always a little skeptical, especially when a guy seems “too good.” But I’ve gotten to know him and he seems authentic.

Hmmm…

However, they are poly or open or whatever and I am really not into that lifestyle. I had a past boyfriend lie about being poly up front. He then introduced me to his other girlfriend after 8 months of dating and wanted us all to be a throuple. To say this was repugnant to me is an understatement. I live in a town where couples hit on me as a third with some regularity and it legit grosses me out.

She doesn’t want to hear it…

So, I asked Gwen to stop sharing details of the poly part of her relationship with me. I was already doing a lot of emotional heavy lifting as I held her hand through vetting this guy and making sure his words and actions align and supporting her when she had doubts or concerns. I simply asked to not know that she was also banging a friend or her boyfriend’s other girlfriend would be on the sailing venture that day. I just don’t want to know or have to think about it. Then, Gwen sent me an invitation to a dating strategy site because I struggle to find dates I connect with. I had told her on two other occasions that I thought this specific method was suspect and I wouldn’t participate and I would like her to stop sending me information about the dating theory since I found it pseudoscientific and, frankly, stupid. This third time felt like a violation of my former request to stop suggesting that group.

Her friend sounds like a real handful…

She feels like she has to walk on eggshells around me because I don’t want to hear about her poly lifestyle and I don’t want to be pushed into a dating theory that I think is stupid and it feels like coercion if she keeps sending it. She has since decided “I guess talking about all dating is off limits now.” Am I being too sensitive? She seems to have some resentment toward me in other areas and it almost feels like she’s punishing me for rejecting her dating advice or not being happy enough because she found “the most amazing man in the world!” It is an jerk move to ask your friend not to talk about certain aspects of her life? Other tidbit: I know her boyfriend has tried to match with me on several dating apps before and after she started dating him. He offered to give me a calf massage when we were sailing and I didn’t like the tenor of that. This past weekend, he told me that he was trying to match with me on an app. I have clearly stated to everyone involved that I am not poly and I think it’s unsavory. At this point, it feels like both Gwen and her boyfriend are pushing me out of my comfort zone despite what I think are reasonable boundaries. AITA?”

Check out what readers had to say about this story.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user said they all SUCK.

This individual agreed.

Another reader said she’s a jerk.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who says departure time is one thing, but then expects everyone ready to go 20 minutes earlier.

And this reader weighed in.

Her friend sounds like a bit of a handful, don’t you think?

You can say that again!

Some people don’t know how to keep things to themselves…

It sounds like she needs to keep her distance from this friend for a while…