A Customer’s Credit Card Won’t Scan At Checkout, But When The Cashier Says She’s Done All She Can, He Loses His Temper And Walks Out Without His Purchase

It’s frustrating when your payment won’t go through, but taking that frustration out on the cashier usually never ends well.

One man ran into that problem when he stopped at a store and remembered that his card had given him trouble there before.

He tried using it anyway, but the cashier seemed irritated from the start. After asking him to stop inserting his card, she eventually told him she’d done everything she was obligated to do.

The man knew another cashier had entered his card number manually on a previous visit, so he was frustrated that she didn’t offer to try it.

Rather than hold up the line, he decided to leave without buying anything. But before walking out, he lost his temper and made a rude comment.

Read on to see how the whole thing played out.

AITA for getting nasty with the cashier? I went to grab something at the store today. My card is a piece of junk, and I should have gotten it replaced a long time ago. As soon as I was about to check out, I remembered last time I was at this store, it kept getting declined, so the cashier entered my card number into the machine, then it worked. This cashier I had today, she was a bit nasty from the get-go. The first thing I did was put some sanitizer on my hands and card and start running it in.

This time, it didn’t seem anything was going to make the card work.

I didn’t want to hold up the line, so I inserted the card. She said, “That’s not good for the machine,” so she took it from me and wiped it down. When I was about to insert the chip, I said the machine would ask me to insert the chip, and then it would ask me to slide it, so I tried it a couple of times. It didn’t work. I was gonna try one last time, so I put the card on top of the slot, just getting ready. The cashier looks at me and says, “Don’t do anything.” I wasn’t; I was just getting ready. She doesn’t sound that bad, I know, but you’d have to be there. She had a condescending tone. I’m a calm guy and have never had a bad experience with a cashier, but she was ******* me off.

At this point, the cashier acted like he should just leave.

So the card ended up not working, so she said, “I’ve done all I’m obligated to do, so I don’t know what you’re gonna do.” I know she could have done what they did last time and inserted my number into the machine, but I think she just didn’t feel like it. I didn’t want to hold up the line and make her do it, so I decided to just not buy the item. It was a pain in the *** finding it, so I kind of snapped and said, “Take the ******* thing then,” and I walked out. Like I said, I’m a very calm guy, and I wouldn’t have been like that if I wasn’t at my boiling point. It just ****** me off because she should have offered to try harder to fix the problem. AITA?

Wow! It seems her tone left a lot to be desired.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about this whole interaction.

These are very good points.

For this reader, no one was in the right.

Here’s another reader who thinks they were both wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house.

And this reader simply takes the cashier’s side.

They both dropped the ball.

As for the cashier, she could’ve at least acted like she wanted to help instead of brushing him off.

But still. Just because someone entered his card manually before doesn’t mean every cashier can or will. In fact, many stores restrict that because it costs more to process and makes charges easier to dispute.

Either way, he should’ve replaced his card instead of taking his frustration out on her.

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