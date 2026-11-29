A Woman Realizes A Cashier Forgot To Charge Her For A Pair Of Shoes And Walks Out Wearing Them Anyway, But Now She Wonders If She Should’ve Spoken Up

Finding an unexpected bargain is great, but realizing the cashier forgot to charge you is a different story.

One woman found herself in that situation after her shoe broke, and she rushed to buy a replacement during her lunch break.

When she reached the register, the cashier cut the elastic band holding her new shoes together but apparently forgot to scan them.

The woman noticed the total was unusually low, and when she checked her receipt, she realized the $15 shoes weren’t on it.

Yet, rather than saying anything, she walked out wearing them. But afterward, she started feeling guilty about taking advantage of the mistake.

Read on to see what she’s thinking of doing now.

AITA for not pointing out that the cashier forgot to scan my shoes? The heel on my shoes broke today, and I have a work event that’s going to last all evening, so I ran out on my lunch break to a nearby overstock store that rhymes with Boss. I found a pair of shoes, and then I also picked up a few things from the impulse buys as I stood in line for the cashier. The line was very long, and the cashiers were going as fast as they could, calling multiple people up to the registers at a time. When they called me up, I put all of my items on the counter with the price tags clearly visible.

When she saw the total, she considered speaking up, but didn’t.

As the cashier scanned my items, I pointed to the shoes and asked if she would please cut the elastic band tying them together so I could put them on right away. She did so, then handed me all of the items and asked me to insert my credit card into the chip reader. Then she turned away from me and called the next customer over to begin unloading his cart. At this point, I noticed that the total on the chip reader was $8. My new shoes cost $15, so I thought that either the shoes were on clearance or the cashier forgot to scan them. I almost spoke up, but then I decided to keep my mouth shut and just pay up and see what the receipt said afterwards. Turns out she forgot to scan the shoes entirely, and the receipt only listed the impulse-buy items.

Now, she can’t stop thinking about what happened.

I took off my broken shoes, put the new ones on, and walked out of the store in full view of the loss prevention guy stationed by the doors. He didn’t stop me, and the alarms didn’t go off. I feel a little conflicted. I didn’t actively try to shoplift. Neither the cashier nor the loss prevention guy tried to stop me as I left the store. The cashier probably won’t get in trouble for this pair of shoes going missing from the inventory. And the shoes are fairly cheap—it’s not like they’re designer heels or anything. But I could have very easily pointed out to her that there was a big price discrepancy and paid for the shoes. AITA?

Oh no! The fact that it bothers her at least says something about what kind of person she is.

Let’s take a look at what Reddit readers think she should do.

This reader still considers it theft.

This reader takes a completely different stance.

For this reader, it doesn’t matter how much the price tag was.

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Here’s someone who changed their mind.

This could go either way, depending who you ask.

However, it’s always better to speak up and be honest when you notice a mistake.

The shoes might’ve only been $15, but she knew she hadn’t paid for them when she walked out.

At this point, it’s not too late to go back and pay for them. It’s better to make things right than take advantage of someone’s mistake.

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