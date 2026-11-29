His Grade Depended Partly On Group Work, But He Refused To Collaborate, So Turning In The Project Still Ended With His Teacher Failing Him And Requiring A Class Retake

Group projects are usually designed to test more than technical skills.

This student demanded special treatment and refused to work with his assigned classmates.

Figure that oughta go over pretty smoothly.

Let’s see how his solo strategy performed.

Student made demands regarding a project and found out the hard way. One of the degree modules I teach involves students working on a group programming project.

Nothing too elaborate, but the aim of the module is to develop skills they will need if they go on to work in the IT field. After all if you’re doing a Computer Science degree, you must be thinking of going down that route?

AI is great, but it can’t replace human thought (yet).

This one student is an absolute entitled nightmare. He uses GenAI for a lot of his work and it really does show. He always pushed back on the written remarks on his work but every time I sit him down and ask him to explain the code he produces, he struggles and often has no idea how the code he submitted works.

What makes him think he can decide how the work is done?

In this project he came up and told me he cannot work with others in the group and must work alone. I explained that there are specific group activities and efforts I would be marking and that I needed to see his input within the group.

There was no way I could excuse him from the group activities in the module, however, I could see he was not going to budge and therefore complied with his demand to work on the project alone. All the students in my class had been assigned to their groups and I did check in with all of them on a weekly basis.

No surprise here.

This one guy was steadfastly refusing to work with the rest of his group and as I had complied with his request, he was working on his own project alone. In my interim feedback at the end of each stage I repeated that he really should work with the group or he risked a failing mark for the module.

At least the teacher is covering himself.

I made sure this feedback was sent to him both in hardcopy and also via email with read receipts which I kept. Cue the end of the module and the submission for marking. Sure enough, the one student submitted a project based just on his own work and had not engaged with the group he was asked to work with.

I’m sure there was no surprise that the quality of the project was lacking.

There were several issues with his project, first and most important was it didn’t meet the brief. The code simply didn’t do what we asked for. He lost marks for that aspect of the project.

As he had not worked with others in the group, he was not awarded any of the group marks allocated for the work. Because his code was so far away from the specification, I called him in for a Viva Voce to explain the code and he demonstrated a complete lack of understanding of the code he submitted, more marks dropped.

This is exactly what he deserved.

His eventual mark for this assignment was a hard failure. He must now resit the entire module. There is, of course, one real downside of this whole thing that affects me.

I’ve got him in my group again for the resit of the module.

Some students are set on doing the absolute minimum amount of work possible.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

Group work can be very frustrating.

I agree, he should have gotten in trouble for this.

LOL, now that is a fact.

You know this is true.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who straight hangs up on his boss when he asks for after-hours work without authorizing overtime pay.

Absolutely, he deserved to fail.

The student ignored repeated warnings, submitted an incorrect solo project, and received no marks for the required group work.

His oral exam exposed that he did not understand his own code, leaving him with a hard fail and a full resit.

The only real punishment is that his instructor gets the sequel.