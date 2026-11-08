A Family Wants To Install A Fence On Their Property, But Their Neighbor Is Trying To Stop Them

Imagine moving into your new house, and you have young kids who like to play outside. It might make sense to want to put a fence around your property so that your kids are safer when they’re playing.

What would you do if a neighbor tried to talk you out of putting up a fence? Would you ignore her or listen?

In this story, one family is in this situation, and they want to put up the fence regardless of what the neighbor says. However, they wonder if that’s the wrong thing to do.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for fencing off my property We bought the house we’re currently in about 6 months ago and we recently has a surveyor come to our property to figure out exactly where our property line is so we can put up a fence. The old fence was kind of a hodgepodge of different types of fences that were falling apart. We wanted to have something more uniform and you know, not falling apart. While the surveyor was here, the old lady living next door (noseybody) came out to see what we were doing and we let her know we were planning on putting up a fence.

Here’s where it goes left but I don’t understand what the issue is.

The neighbor seems to think she can tell OP what to do.

She said that we weren’t allowed to put up a fence. And when we asked why, she said her dog was used to having all of not only her backyard but our backyard too because the old owners were okay with it. I don’t have anything against the dog but I also want a fence around our house because we have small children and it makes me feel better to know that we have a fence because there is a small forresty area and a small creek behind our property.

The neighbor is trying to turn the whole neighborhood against them.

She started ranting and raving about how young people today are selfish and that I’m an animal hater because I don’t want her dog to have space to roam. I told her that it had nothing to do with her and everything to do with us. She’s now trying to rally other people in the neighborhood to try and pressure us into not putting up a fence because her dog is “grandfathered in”. Not sure into what but reddit AITA? [Non-HOA neighborhood thank goodness]

Uh, the neighbor lady is clearly crazy. She can’t tell her neighbors what to do. The more she complains to the other neighbors, hopefully, the more they’ll be on OP’s side.

I’d put up a fence as quickly as possible.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s another story about an annoying neighbor.

This person is on OP’s side.

Here’s a suggestion about what to tell the neighbor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Everyone is on OP’s side.

It’s nice that the neighbor’s dog was able to roam around both backyards when the previous owner lived there, but that is completely irrelevant. OP’s family has moved in, and they can build a fence if they want to.

They should definitely have a survey done. They might find out the property line isn’t where they think it is.

The neighbor needs to back off.

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