A Friend Makes Plans With Two People Who Turn Out To Be Exes, And Now They’re Rethinking The Night Out Because One Wants The Reunion To Be A Surprise

It’s nice when your friends get along, but sometimes it helps to know if they’ve already met.

One person thought two of their new friends might get along, so they invited them both out for a drink and offered to drive.

One friend said yes without asking who else was coming. The other had a few questions, though, and once she realized who they were talking about, she told them he was her ex.

They said she didn’t have to come if it would be awkward, but she still wanted to go. In fact, she planned to dress up and brag about her new relationship, and she asked them not to tell her ex she’d be there.

Now they’re thinking about calling the whole thing off, especially since they’d all be riding in the same car.

Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTA If I cancelled a hangout after finding out my new friends are actually exes? I always say I’m too social for my own good, and the other night, it was very accurate. I (NB 28) have a friend, Mark (M 28), who I met 2–3 months ago. I also have a friend, Izzy (F 27), who I met 2–3 months ago. I’ve hung out with them separately several times and thought maybe they would get along if they were to meet. Not trying to set them up or anything, just the “I like when my friends are friends” bit.

Suddenly, Izzy started asking questions about Mark.

So I asked both of them if they would like to meet up for a drink and added that my friend, using their names in the message, would be there, so it would be a group thing. Mark just said he was down, and I offered to carpool to make everything easier since it’s a little bit of a drive and he’s on the way, which he accepted. Izzy said she was interested but asked what Mark’s last name was. I told her I didn’t know, and she asked some other clarifying questions, and she realized Mark was her ex. I immediately apologized and told her she didn’t have to come if she felt uncomfortable and that I had no idea.

The problem was that Izzy wanted to be petty.

She explained it was fine. They had dated for 3 weeks back in 2022, and she was out of the country for the first two weeks, and when she got back, he had broken up with her. He also apparently owes her $200 for a car battery. She said she would come, but she wanted to be petty, dress up really hot, and brag about her new relationship while we were out. I also would be picking her up to carpool, again, just to make things easy. Izzy asked if Mark had asked any questions or figured out it was her, and I told her Mark did not mention anything when I mentioned Izzy in the initial message. I do not think he’s even aware it’s her. She asked me not to tell him so it would be a surprise.

Not wanting to deal with it, she’s considering cancelling.

I haven’t mentioned it to Mark yet because I’m not sure if I even want this hangout to happen anymore. My question is: What if I told Mark and Izzy something came up and just canceled the hangout? I really don’t want to be in the middle of an awkward night with the two of them, especially since it doesn’t seem like Mark knows it’s his ex. Especially if we’re all carpooling, because then we’re all stuck together in my car. WIBTA?

Yikes! There’s no wonder she’s thinking about cancelling. That could get really awkward.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit would do.

That’s one way to look at it.

This person would be upfront with them.

According to this comment, Izzy will embarrass herself.

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He probably doesn’t.

That sounds like a long car ride waiting to happen.

It’s one thing to want your ex to see how well you’re doing, but asking a friend to help spring it on him is a bit much.

And if she’s already planning what she’ll say to make him jealous, there’s no reason their friend has to sit through any of it.

They got along just fine seeing each other separately before, so they might as well stick with that.

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