He Told His Brother That He Couldn’t Watch His Nephews Anymore, So His Brother Just Dropped Them Off On His Porch And Left To Try To Force It, But Instead, He Dropped The Kids At His Brother’s Mother-In-Law, Who He Hates

When you have a sibling who feels entitled, they often expect you to do things for them even when you don’t want to.

That was the case in this story when his brother demanded that he babysit his kids, even though he already told him that he couldn’t do it.

His brother dropped the kids off on his porch and left. So, to prove a point, he took the kids to his brother’s mother-in-law, knowing that he hated her. She was happy to watch the kids, but his brother was irate, so he wonders if he took things too far.

In my opinion, he did the right thing and hopefully his brother has learned a lesson. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

AITAH for not babysitting my brothers kids after he dumps them on my front porch? Hi, its been a few days since this incident and I’m still deciding what to do.

Wow, this is very impressive.

First things first, I’m a male 26 years old and my brother is 30. We were growing up in a normal household, not poor, not rich, but my brother was always spoiled. He played high school football and my parents saw him as a star. Me, on the other hand, I was more into books, IT,.. When I was 15, I started programming and when I was 19, I made my first project that made actual money. I sold it to some big company of that time (I don’t want to name) but I had money for ~2 years living by myself so i moved out.

These two brothers went their own ways in life.

My parents didn’t acknowledge me that much and are still much more supportive of my brother, who had to leave school he wasn’t even good at because he had a child. I never told them how much I made and make currently because I was scared. Time passed, I’m 24 at that time, making very good money with my programming, I got more into cyber security and my brother is 28 and he already has 2 more kids, I never understood why they had 3 kids.

Just because he has money doesn’t mean he has to support his brother.

They made very little money and barely were making it. I’d help my brother if he wasn’t total jerk to me my whole life, embarrassing me for what I do, laughing at me at school with his friends and basically making my life miserable. We were seeing each other throughout the years on Christmas, at my parents house, we were cool with each other, but they saw me having a good car, living in a great house, vacations with my girlfriend (currently wife), so they knew I had money and they tried to convince me to help my brother out.

They just won’t let up.

I always tried to corner it but once I had to stop it and tell them if he had been good to me, I’d help him, but not like this. Plus I’m not the one having 3 kids, struggling with money but buying all kinds of useless and unnecessary stuff all the time. Years passed, they tried many times again, but I always declined, and like a half a year ago my brother with his wife found a new job, at least that’s what he told me, and he asked me to babysit his children.

It is unfortunate that his brother can’t be more responsible.

I agreed because its not much of a burden for me and I didn’t want his children to suffer because of him. We are expecting a child, so we thought why not? It was always for 3 days. We were fine with it for a few times, but then it also started to ruin our own plans and cost us a lot of money, which I don’t care about, but its not that I’m paying for my children, its my brothers children. I told him multiple times about the expenses, but he said I have money, so he’s not giving me anything, so I told him ill stop babysitting his children.

This is child abandonment.

Four days ago he called me saying he’s going to drop his kids in usual time and I told him no. He said too bad and that I will have to take them in because they’re leaving in an hour. I hung up and I thought its the end of this. As I feared, however, I got my bell ringed in an hour and three of my brothers kids were there with their backpacks as usual. I called my brother saying we can’t take them and I told him we are leaving and they can’t be alone.

Where did his brother even go?

He said I should be grateful that he trusts me and I should be a good brother and he hung up. I got really mad, so I called my brother wife’s sister (got her number when we were discussing big family dinner a year ago) and told her. She said she’s out of state, so she can’t do anything but I should call her mom so she gave me the number (we couldn’t leave the kids alone).

Good, he found someone to babysit. But his brother isn’t going to like it.

Mom picked it up, we told her, she said to bring them in so I drove 2,5 hours there and back to get them to their grandma. Kids like her and she was happy, but my brother hates his mother-in-law, like literally, he gets mad every time someone mentions her. I didn’t ask why, but something bad must have happened, I think she saw he’s not a great guy for her daughter because she told me that on the call that she always knew he’s not a good guy and her daughter never listens to her and she’s blindfolded and he hates her since that.

What a shame, his brother is upset.

I went home, opened a wine and we had a great evening with my wife. Next day, as expected, I got a call from my brother, I didn’t pick it up at first but he called me like 5 times in a row and when I picked up, he started screaming at me saying how I dare put his kids to his mother-in-law, that it’s unacceptable, that I’m the worst person and he’s gonna press charges.

Let him call the cops if he wants.

He, of course, didn’t because what would he even tell the cops, but my parents are mad at me since and called me two times today saying I must apologize to him and take his kids in every time he want. I told them straight no, but I know this is not ending well. Was I wrong for not taking care of his kids and refusing to apologize? I don’t want to ruin my family but this is too much. AITA?

Of course he did nothing wrong and has nothing to apologize for. His brother, on the other hand, needs to grow up.

Take a look at what some of the commenters below said about the situation as well.

This commenter is right.

It really was child abandonment.

This is a good option, but only as a last resort.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

Here is someone who says his family are a bunch of clowns.

This commenter says to send the Mother-in-law some flowers.

If anything, he didn’t go far enough to teach his brother a lesson.

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