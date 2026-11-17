Teenage Girl Goes With Her Brother To Buy Ice Cream For Everyone, But When He Picks Up Only Two Tubs, She’s The One Who Gets Blamed

Family errands can go sideways fast when responsibility gets passed between people.

This teenager gave her father’s card to her adult brother after he told her to wait outside.

When he returned with only two ice cream tubs, both parents somehow decided she shared the blame.

Read on to see why this dessert run left such a bitter taste.

AITA for only getting two tubs of icecream for my family? I, (15F) recently got an academic award for honor roll grades in all my classes. Tonight, my dad (49m) brought up that me and my brother (19m) should go out and get the whole family of four (including me) ice cream. My dad gives me his card, and we drive a town over to get the ice cream. We get there and before we’re even parked my brother tells me to wait in the car. I give him my dad’s card and I wait. He comes out with one bag and we drive home.

All is well…

When we got home, we put the ice cream on the kitchen counter and go upstairs to put our coats away. As I’m coming down the stairs my mom (48f) asks why I only got 2 tubs. I tell her I’m not the one who went inside. My mom starts to get mad at me and calls me selfish because apparently only getting two tubs meant that I only wanted me and my brother to eat and have them just watch.

Come again?

I tell her again, i’m not the one who went inside to get the ice cream. My brother comes down and my mom starts yelling at him. As we sit down to eat my dad tells my brother that he saw that he didn’t pay with his card, but he said my brother should’ve used my dad’s card. My dad also points at me and says “I’m not just blaming you, i’m blaming her too because i gave her my card.”

Wow.

I didn’t say anything and after we ate my mom tried to take my phone. It feels like recently I’ve been taking the blame for all my brothers mistakes and it’s not fair cause he’s a grown man and I’m a 15yr old girl. If anyone also has advice for setting those boundaries with my parents as-well? AITA?

With her parents repeatedly lumping her into his mistakes, she’s left confused, frustrated, and unsure how to set boundaries in a house that won’t assign blame fairly.

Now she’s turning to Reddit to find out whether she mishandled anything, or whether her family dynamic is the real issue.

This person says NTA, and that her family is emotionally manipulative.

This person says her family owes her an apology.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

And this person says none of this really makes sense.

This 15-year-old never entered the store, chose the quantity, or made the purchase, so blaming her was unfair.

Her parents should have addressed her adult brother directly instead of punishing her for a decision she never made.

Nothing sweet about making a bystander the scapegoat.