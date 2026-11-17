A Homeowner Was Driven to Complete Exhaustion by Her Neighbor’s Two German Shepherds Barking All Night—Until the Sleep Deprivation Triggered Panic Attacks

Having noisy neighbors can make getting a good night’s sleep nearly impossible.

In this story, a homeowner struggles because their neighbor leaves their dogs barking outside throughout the night.

Despite repeatedly texting them and contacting Animal Control, nothing has changed.

She also tried soundproofing her rooms, but the constant barking started to take a toll on her health.

Aww… Poor, OP. If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Check out the full details below.

Starting to have panic attacks from constant waking up due to neighbors barking dogs I’ve been dealing with a really distressing situation for the past several months. My neighbor leaves her two German Shepherds outside in the backyard throughout the night. And they bark incessantly, often for no apparent reason. I’ve tried texting my neighbor multiple times but received no response.

This homeowner had tried to take a lot of actions, but didn’t get any luck.

I contacted Animal Control, but they asked me to find another petitioner to sign the complaint form. I also tried calling San Jose’s non-emergency helpline, only to be redirected back to Animal Control. I’ve even started recording the barking via surveillance cameras. But I haven’t had much luck getting anyone to act on it.

The loud barking triggered her panic attacks.

Meanwhile, I’ve spent a fortune on everything, from soundproofing our rooms to sleeping with headphones. But nothing seems to help. Honestly, this has taken a serious toll on me. I’ve lost countless hours of sleep. And the sudden, extremely loud barking in the middle of the night has started triggering intermittent panic attacks. I’m genuinely exhausted and running out of options.

Now, she is considering filing a case in the small claims court.

I’m considering small claims court as a last resort. But I’m worried about the costs and whether it would even lead to a resolution. Has anyone in San Jose or elsewhere in California dealt with something similar? How did you get Animal Control to take action? Has anyone successfully resolved a persistent barking issue through legal channels? Any advice or personal experiences would mean a lot. Thank you.

Yikes! Being kept awake night after night by constant barking sounds incredibly draining.

Plus, OP having panic attacks means it’s a serious issue that has been affecting her health.

I think taking legal action is the best thing to do next. Do you agree?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This can be a quick solution.

This one agrees with OP.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Here’s some useful advice.

Finally, this user has some petty ideas.

Seems like the dogs didn’t get the memo that nighttime was for sleeping.

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