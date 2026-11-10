A Front Desk Worker At A Hotel Thought Something Weird Was Going On When A Guest Gave Him A $150 Tip

If you work in a hotel, you never know what each night is gonna bring…

Unruly guests, total weirdos, the list goes on and on!

In today’s story, a hotel worker talked about a strange evening he had at work that involved some people constantly coming and going…

And a huge tip!

Read on and see what you think.

Tale of a $150 tip, or, what happened? “Night auditor here. A dude stayed here with a girl, Room 310. He kept coming and going half the night, don’t know exactly why and where, but it’s none of my business. I’m just watching movies at the desk. Our doors are locked, so I kept opening the doors for him with my remote. There’s a handicapped button, but I’d rather open it remotely than hear people yank on the door and freak out that they’re locked in.

Okay…

At around 5:30 am he comes up and says “thanks for all you do, I just wanna give you a tip.” I was like “I didn’t really do anything, just opened the door lol” He said “no, just take this” He starts rummaging through his wallet, there is a wad of cash in there. I was thinking he’d give me a couple of bucks. Takes the whole wad and gives it to me…I’m like, what? No, that’s way excessive. He’s like “no, I want you to take this.” Hey, I’m not gonna say no twice. I counted it…$150… Literally 20 minutes later the doors open and this girl storms in and heads directly to the elevator. The doors unlock at 6 am, so she just entered. At my hotel we don’t have to ask where people are going, visiting or not. A moment later Room 310 calls down, and the girl he was with says “there’s someone knocking on our door” NOOOO…not a domestic situation…right before I leave…

This was all very strange…

As I’m taking the elevator up to sort things out, I see that there’s no one at the door. I take the elevator down and see that girl that stormed in head to her car and drive off. Question is…why did that dude give me a $150 tip? He didn’t ask me to not let her in, or not tell the room number, or anything else. She already knew the number and such…sooooo…”

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

And another reader weighed in.

Never a dull night when you work at a hotel, right?

You can say that again!

But one thing’s for sure…

Something weird was going on in his hotel that night…