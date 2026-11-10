Teenage Girl’s Dad Wants To Force Her Brother To Go Swimming, So She Calls Her Dad A “Terrible Dad”

Imagine loving something a lot and being really good at it, but then something happens that’s so traumatic you don’t ever want to do that thing again and don’t even want to talk about it. What would you do if someone tried to force you to do it anyway?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this situation when it comes to swimming, and his sister doesn’t think he should ever have to swim again if he doesn’t want to. Their dad disagrees and wants to force him to get back in the water.

She ended up calling her dad “terrible” because of his viewpoint about swimming, and now she’s wondering if she needs to apologize.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for telling my dad he’s being a terrible dad? My (16f) brother (18) is an excellent swimmer. He swam competitively for years and used to adore it. Unfortunately, he experienced something traumatic while swimming a couple months ago and is unable to go near large bodies of water now. He keeps beating himself up about it but gets light headed at the thought of swimming so tries not to talk about it.

OP’s dad is only making the situation worse.

My dad hasn’t been helping. He keeps saying things like stuff happens, you just needs to rise above it or you’re being silly/paranoid. Like… my brother took a gap year because of how badly the incident affected him and went mute for a bit too.

It was a very big deal for OP’s brother.

It wasn’t a silly little accident. It’s something that quite literally changed him. But my dad keeps downplaying it. It’s so aggravating.

Dad wasn’t messing around.

Anyways, our dad came home from work early yesterday and immediately went up to my brother and said “get your stuff, we’re going to the pool.” My brother went heck no but my dad kept insisting saying he knew just the trick. Again, my brother said no and locked himself in his room. My dad then looked at me and said “Stuff happens, he just needs to get over it already. Help me drag him out.”

OP did not want to help.

I said no. I wasn’t going to help him force my brother do something he’s VERY uncomfortable with. My dad got a bit huffy and was like just do it. But again, I said no and “you’re being a terrible dad right now.” He immediately went “what did u just say” and said that I need to watch my mouth.

Should she apologize?

I guess I might’ve rolled my eyes but he got really upset and told me to go my room. I then heard him call me disrespectful and rude. My mom called me later asking if I really did say that and I said yes. She said I should apologize and that he’s trying his best. AITA?

I’m proud of OP for refusing to help her dad make her brother get back in the pool. I’m seriously wondering what happened in the water though. It was definitely traumatic.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls the dad “emotionally abusive.”

A psychologist weighs in.

This person hopes the brother has a therapist.

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Another person reassures her that she’s a good sister.

I hope her brother has a therapist, and I hope her dad gives her brother time to deal with the trauma. He doesn’t ever have to swim again if he doesn’t want to. Maybe finding another passion would be healing.

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