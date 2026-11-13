A Homeowner Got Tired of His Neighbor’s Constant Nosy Questions—So He Retaliated by Listing the Neighbor as His Emergency Contact

Imagine getting woken up in the middle of the night by a phone call that you don’t understand at all and have no idea why that’d be contacting you.

That’s exactly what the person who wrote this story is hoping will happen to her annoying neighbor.

It all started when the neighbor had questions about where his guest’s car was parked when he was having a party, but it escalated the next day when he saw where the neighbor’s car was parked.

Let’s read all about it.

Want to be the neighborhood police and make sure all cars are off the road during a snowstorm while you park yours across my driveway? Enjoy your 4am wakeup calls. I had a small superbowl party and my friend had parked across the street from my apartment at 3pm. A half hour later my neighbor across the street came over and asked if he was staying during the snowstorm. He was concerned as he would get plowed in. I could understand that and I told him we were having a party and he was leaving well before it was supposed to even start snowing.

He was pretty upset at the neighbor.

I woke up the next morning ariund 7am to shuffle my roomates cars in and out of the driveway and shovel a bit. When I got outside, he had parked his car in the street directly across our driveway resulting in ticking me off. I work for a middle sized, private university that likes to have its emergency contact system call you at all hours of the night in case the university is closed, or police activity is going on, etc.

Here’s the revenge.

I looked up their phone number and added it as a contact.

They must have enjoyed their first 4am phone call yesterday as they called to inform everyone of a 2 hour delay. The best part is that they call for every little thing and unless you list a cell phone as a contact to get it as a text, the phone calls are computerized and almost always incomprehensible. So he’ll have no clue who it is or why they are calling at all hours of the night.

That’s funny! The neighbor is going to be so confused! But if I were the neighbor, I’d eventually just block the number.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think the neighbor did anything wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

Another person has a suggestion.

I don’t really think the neighbor did anything wrong either. He simply asked a question and seemed concerned. He wasn’t being awful in any way. The revenge isn’t that epically horrible though. It’s easy enough to block a number and mute your phone.

Neighbors can get upset about the weirdest things.

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