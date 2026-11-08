A Homeowner Reported A Noise Violation To His Building Manager, But Felt Guilty When He Learned The Construction Was For An Elderly Neighbor’s Wheelchair Ramp

Imagine living in a building where there’s a rule that construction noise is not allowed on the weekends. What would you do if you heard construction noise on the weekend? Would you report it or ignore it?

Honestly, I can understand the point of the rule, but at the same time, the weekend is when most people have free time for construction projects. That rule would be kind of annoying.

In this story, one homeowner heard construction noise on the weekend, and he decided to report it; however, he’s not sure that was the right thing to do.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for complaining about construction noise during the weekend? My building has a no-construction noise policy during weekends (no hammers for example). Other noises seems to be ok, but you can’t do construction doing weekends. You want to hang a painting? Too bad, that’s for weekdays.

Before we knew this we hired someone to install a lot of shelves on our apartment on a Saturday, but he was not allowed to do it due to said noise policy.

But he heard construction noise on the weekend.

So today comes and I’m exhausted from work while I hear some hammering. No biggie, but this lasts for a solid 30min-1h. The lady downstairs is doing some repairs to adapt her apartment to her wheelchair – which breaks my heart – but it was annoying me.

He wanted the noise to stop.

I had a rough week at work and all I wanted was to rest and noise really bothers me. Not the mention the no-noise policy (I’d let it go if it wasn’t going to last, but I mean?). So I called the manager, which called her and they stopped. No issue. Now I’m wondering if I’m a jerk? I think I’m right because of the shelves incident a year ago, but it was repairs for her wheelchair and an old lady – as yall can see I’m very soft hearted.

I can see why OP feels conflicted about this, but the manager could’ve given the old lady an exception if it was an urgent situation.

Was he wrong for calling the manager to report the noise? Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks he could’ve talked to the lady.

Another person thinks he shouldn’t have complained.

This person is on the old lady’s side.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

But one person is on OP’s side.

Rules are rules, but sometimes it’s worth ignoring them. It’s not like installing a wheelchair ramp would be an ongoing issue. Just let it go this one time, and it’ll be done.

If I were the old lady, I’d be upset at the building rules.

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