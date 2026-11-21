A Man Hired Help for a Set Time—So When the Guy Didn’t Show Up, He Canceled the Job

Imagine hiring someone to do a specific job and letting them know what time you need them to arrive. What would you do if it was over an hour later and they still hadn’t shown up yet?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and the guy he hired keeps making excuses, saying he’ll be leaving soon; however, over an hour later, he still hasn’t shown up.

It gets to the point where you have to decide if it’s worth waiting or if it’s better to proceed without their help.

Keep reading to find out how the guy who wrote this story handled it.

AITA for reporting a sub contractor I work for a technology company and we utilize a third party to subcontract out much of our field work. I had hired a gentleman who was relatively new to the platform. The work order stated it was critical that he be on time as this was a coordinated event between multiple companies for a hotel’s internet service. An hour prior to arrival I call to confirm, he says all is well.

He was running late.

A little past 1, the scheduled arrival, we have not heard so I begin to call, no answer, then text, no answer. At 1:30 he tells me he’ll be leaving his other job site in 15 and is half an hour away. I begrudgingly make the adjustments and tell him I need him to be on time.

But he was going to be even later.

At 2:30, still nothing, I text him asking for ETA. At 2:50 I get a text saying he’s now getting ready to leave. I tell him I no longer will need his service as it is too late in the day to start the job. I then go and cancel the work order with his employer, simply stating that technician was not on time.

The guy who never showed up is really upset.

This was yesterday. Today he begins blowing up my phone cussing me out, saying I better fix this, I’m awful, etc etc.. Pretty sure I’m in the good on this one right?

Look, the guy he hired agreed to be there at a certain time and didn’t show up. It’s as simple as that.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks lack of communication was the real problem.

Another person thinks the guy needed to communicate.

This person points out that the guy lied.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

Another person knows how important it is to be on time.

The guy messed up. He didn’t communicate that he was going to be late. Really, he shouldn’t have taken the job since he didn’t seem to have time for it.

Being on time for work is important.

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