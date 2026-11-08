A Man Is Fed Up With His Neighbor’s Months-Long Home Renovation Because The Construction Noise Never Seems To Stop

I always used to think that people exaggerated WAY too much when they talked about constant construction noise putting a damper on their lives…

And then it happened to me!

Guess what? I turns out all those people were right!

Because it turns out that having to listen to distracting noise for hours on end while you’re trying to work isn’t a whole lot of fun!

Who knew?!?!

Check out what the guy who wrote today’s story is dealing with…poor fella.

Neighbor has been doing construction for months. “I’ve been living in my new home for a little over a year and it has been nice and quiet. I’ve loved living here until now. All of our houses in my neighborhood have been built within the past 5 years, and it is mostly older people in my neighborhood. We have an HOA and all have small lots. About 5 months ago, one of the neighbors in our cul de sac put out a porta potty. We assumed he was just getting some project done. This neighbor is also on the HOA board. We’ve never spoken, but he’s always seemed like a jerk. Over the past 5 months, he has had a huge new patio built, got a new roof, painted his house, got new flooring inside, renovated the already built screened in patio.

This has been a bit disruptive…

I live about 6 houses away, but we all have very tiny lots so I can hear everything when they start banging at around 7 or 8 am daily. It wakes me and my dog up and he gets scared. Today, they started a new project waking me up at 6:30 am, it sounds like an earthquake. They also have a porta potty placed right in the road a couple feet from everyone’s driveway. The first couple months I was understanding, but now it has been 5 months and I’m not sure what he could possibly be doing now given how new these houses are, it’s not like they need a complete gut job.

He’s not the only one!

I’ve talked with my close neighbors who have also been complaining. I don’t want to cause a confrontation (I’m an older woman living alone), so I looked up the HOA board site and saw his number listed. I texted him anonymously, “hi, I’m your neighbor down the block, just wondering if you had an idea when the construction will be done, thank you”

Wow…

He texted me back “I’m not inclined to answer”. AITA for texting him anonymously? I’m at my wits ends with all this noise and don’t want to cause a problem, but I don’t know what to do anymore.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader offered some advice.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

And this person spoke up.

Yeah, he’s really in the thick of it, huh?

You can say that again!

But it doesn’t sound like there’s much he can do about it.

He might be out of luck when it comes to this situation…