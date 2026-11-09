A Man Lives Next Door To A Post Office And He’s Sick And Tired Of How Much Noise He Has To Deal With

If you asked me what kind of businesses would be bad neighbors, I would probably guess bars, restaurants, that kind of stuff.

But a post office?

I would assume that would be just fine!

But I guess I’d be wrong…

In today’s story, a man explained why living next door to a post office SUCKS.

Let’s take a look at what he had to say about this.

Our USPS is the WORST neighbor. “The post office is our neighbor. In April, our neighbor obtained a massive, semi trailer size EV charger that makes a terrible, loud noise.

That’s pretty annoying…

I reached out to the local branch and they apologized but there was nothing they could do about the “excessive noise” as they transitioned to EVs. With the A/C on all summer, the noise was almost tolerable. They have since got more EV mail trucks and cranked up the noise.

Ugh…

This stuff runs for hours at a time, day and night, the noise is just there. Can’t enjoy sitting outside. Keeps us up at night. It’s almost midnight and it’s currently droning on, over the TV. I’ve escalated within USPS, filed a FixIt complaint via the County, and filed a code violation/requested a noise assessment. I’ve begun to rally neighbors. Come November 1, I’m escalating to congress/news.

This is too much!

In addition, they use a loud intercom system on their freight docks starting around 6 am, including Saturdays. There are constantly random labels, packaging materials, junk mail, etc blowing out of their facility. The noise, though? Ugh…”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

And this reader spoke up.

Wow, I never would’ve expected a post office to be such a nuisance!

But you never know, huh…?

You learn something new every day!

This would be enough to drive anybody crazy!