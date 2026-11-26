A Man Wants to Tackle Creative Projects—But His Job Leaves Him Barely Any Free Time

It’s amazing how fast time goes by…

When you’re a kid, every day feels like an eternity and you can’t wait to grow up…

And then you become an adult and you realize that it might not be all that it’s cracked up to be!

Bills, work, and all kinds of different things that take up most of your time.

As for free time?

Well, for most folks, there isn’t a whole lot of it…

The guy who wrote today’s story feels like his life is slipping away because he doesn’t have any free time to pursue his artistic passion projects.

Take a look at what he had to say.

How are you supposed to accomplish your dreams while working a full-time job? “I have a lot of things I want to accomplish in life. I want to produce an electronic album, draw a comic book, start a YouTube channel (maybe a couple of them), and pursue several other creative projects. The problem?

It’s true!

All of these things require an insane amount of time. For anyone who’s never produced music, making a single track can take weeks or even months. Coming up with ideas, gathering samples, designing sounds, sequencing, experimenting, arranging, mixing, mastering, etc. An entire album can easily take a year or two, even if you’re working on it full-time. I’m also a perfectionist, which doesn’t help. When I make something, I want it to be genuinely good. I don’t want to rush through it just for the sake of finishing it.

He’s a busy guy…

Now, here’s what my average weekday looks like: 6 AM – Wake up and shower. 6:30 AM – Drive to work. 7:30 AM – Start work. 4 PM – Leave work. 5 PM – Get home. 5-7 PM – Cook, eat, clean, do laundry, pay bills, whatever. 7-11 PM – My SO-CALLED free time. 11 PM – Go to sleep and repeat. So realistically, I have about four hours to myself every day. And before someone says, “Well, you have four hours, why aren’t you using them?”, understand that creativity isn’t something you can just switch on and off. I need time to think, experiment, daydream, explore ideas, and get completely absorbed in whatever I’m doing without constantly looking at the clock because I have to be up for work the next morning. And producing an album is just ONE of the things I want to do.

Free time is pretty rare these days!

Could I accomplish some of these things by sacrificing every evening and weekend for the next several years? Probably. But I’d essentially be working two full-time jobs, and I’d still be operating under constant time constraints. Now imagine I had $5 million sitting in my bank account. I wouldn’t care about rent, groceries, bills, or my check engine light coming on. None of that stuff would occupy any space in my head. I could wake up every morning and dedicate my entire existence to creating things. I wouldn’t even want the money to buy expensive cars or live in some ridiculous mansion. I’d want it for the freedom to do whatever the hell I want with my time. That’s the real luxury.

That’s life!

Instead, I’ve spent the last 10 years doing stuff I don’t want to do for the vast majority of my waking life, and I don’t have much to show for it. I have some savings, sure. But if I quit my job tomorrow, I’d have maybe six months before running out of money. And even during those six months, I’d be constantly stressed about whether my projects would work out or whether I’d need to start looking for another job. So I can either have money and no time, or time and no financial security. And then I look around and realize how many people spend their entire lives like this. They wake up, go to work, come home, drink a beer, watch some TV, go to sleep, and repeat. For 20, 30, 40, 50 years. And I don’t even blame them. They’re exhausted. At some point, I’d imagine a lot of people just give up on whatever dreams they had and settle into the routine.

This guy is depressing all of us…

The whole thing feels like one giant scam. We’re told from childhood that we can become whatever we want, yet we spend most of our adult lives just trying to afford to exist. How much human potential has been wasted because people simply couldn’t afford the time to pursue it? How many incredible musicians, artists, writers, and inventors never became those things because they were too busy paying their bills? I’m getting to a point in my life where I feel like I either need to find some way out of this cycle or accept that I’ll spend the rest of my working life as an NPC, doing the same stuff over and over again while all the things I actually wanted to accomplish remain ideas in my head. Has anyone else felt this way? Has anyone actually managed to break out of this cycle?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who straight hangs up on his boss when he asks for after-hours work without authorizing overtime pay.

And this person spoke up.

Well, that was pretty depressing…

But if you really want to pursue something, you have to make sacrifices and make the time for it!

Life usually never turns out how you expect it will…