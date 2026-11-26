She Helped Her New Neighbors Constantly, And It Hurt When They Never Once Invited Her Over

Some people are great at asking for favors and terrible at returning the warmth.

One homeowner learned that lesson the hard way with her new neighbors.

For months, she spent time doing odd favors whenever they needed a hand. She never asked for anything back, and she assumed they were becoming friends.

Then she noticed the troubling pattern: her neighbor hosted constant gatherings, but neither she nor her husband were ever on the guest list.

It stung more than she expected, and now she’s trying to decide whether to speak up or quietly pull back.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for being mad at my neighbors? My neighbor bought the house next to us a few months ago. We met him about a year ago, maybe more, down the street at the bar we play trivia at.

This homeowner proceeded to do quite a lot for this neighbor.

We gave him a ride to a friend’s house for an after party. He’s in the military and is engaged to a former military, divorced woman with kids. They have asked us to help them several times: things like helping hang a large TV.

The favors didn’t stop here.

I went and sprayed the weeds and cut bushes before they had a new fence put up. I put their trash on the curb several times on trash day because they usually come at 6:30 AM. I called the former owners to ask a question for the GF about the walls in the house. I put their dog back in the yard when she got loose.

There was still more.

I treated their driveway for weeds and ants when I was doing mine. I volunteered to help organize their garage when the owner was outside doing it. I put packages in the shed before they actually moved into the house.

The homeowner didn’t mind doing all of this, thinking it was simply the price of maintaining community.

And we have done so gladly, thinking we were friends. The GF had new floors put in and said I could come see them when they were finished, but never said another word after that. I’ve given out her business cards, too.

Soon the homeowner realized the neighbor wasn’t too interested in actually becoming friends.

They have had several people over since moving in for movie nights (posting about it on Facebook), but never invited me or my husband. We were home the other night, and they had a party for the owner of the house for his birthday/going-away party.

The homeowner soon started to get hurt feelings.

I looked outside (our window looks out to their backyard, and they can see into our dining and living room), and all of them started whooping and making a lot of noise. My husband and I were pretty hurt that they thought we were good enough to ask for help but not good enough to hang out with. We both feel like that was a clear message that we weren’t appreciated.

This couple thinks they’ve done more than enough to warrant some friendliness.

We haven’t asked them for anything, and we’ve never complained either. We don’t make any noise or bother anyone. The man just left for several months on deployment. Should we just ignore them from now on? Should we say something? It’s been a few days, and I am still upset. AITA?

Hurt feelings are only natural here.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Maybe keeping their distance isn’t the worst idea.

This commenter thought these homeowners apparently owed these neighbors even more than they’ve already given.

According to this user, life’s too short to try and be a good person.

You know it’s a lopsided friendship when only one side considers it a friendship at all.

Looking back, this woman probably went a little too gung-ho when it came to the favors. Hanging a TV, pulling the weeds, chasing the dog. That’s a lot to ask of anyone.

But that same generosity and willingness are the two qualities that would have made her such an excellent friend if her neighbor bothered to include her.

Friendships have a give-and-take, but this neighbor just took.

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