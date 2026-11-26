His Refusal To Watch A Stranger’s Two Children At A Gas Station Led To A Moral Debate With His Girlfriend After He Was Volunteered For The Task

A quick bathroom emergency created a surprisingly heated debate about childcare.

One mother left two children beside a stranger without waiting for permission.

He never agreed.

And yet walking away raised a different set of questions.

Let’s see how this unexpected handoff unfolded.

AITA for not babysitting children who aren’t mine I went to a nearby gas station to get gas for my lawn mower. I went inside to use the bathroom and get a coffee. The coffee machine is right next to the bathrooms.

This man was going about his business, when a frantic stranger got his attention.

As I was putting the lid on my coffee, this random woman comes running up with a stack of scratch-off tickets in her hand and two little kids in tow, probably 6–8 years old. She looks panicky, obviously in a mad rush to get to the bathroom.

She half asks, half demands he look after her children.

She locks eyes with me and says, “Hey, will you watch my kids for a minute while I use the bathroom,” and without slowing down or waiting for an answer, flies into the bathroom.

But this is the last thing this man wanted to do.

Had she waited for an answer, it would’ve been “No.” I don’t like kids. I don’t watch my own siblings’ kids, never mind some random stranger. Not my circus, not my monkeys.

So he decided to go about his day, leaving the children unattended.

So I went to the register, paid for my coffee, and left. When I got home (a couple blocks away), I told my pseudo-girlfriend about it, and she went berserk.

His girlfriend soon exploded at him about this.

She started yelling about “what if someone would’ve taken them” and “they could’ve walked out in the parking lot and got hit by a car,” and the eternally stupid old canard, “It takes a village.” Her argument is that everyone is responsible for all children.

But he sees things very differently.

Mine is that I chose not to have children so I wouldn’t have to be responsible for children. And that the woman is the jerk for trying to foist her kids off on an unwilling stranger. So, AITA here?

Whatever happened to “stranger danger”?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Emergency or not, this mother should have been a little more discerning.

This commenter agrees this mother was being totally unreasonable.

This user points out what might happen if his presence as a male was somehow misconstrued.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle.

Sometimes parents have a little too much trust in complete strangers.

The man left after a stranger tried assigning him childcare without waiting for his answer.

His girlfriend prioritized the children’s safety, while he insisted responsibility remained with their mother.