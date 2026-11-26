he Does Nearly All The Childcare And Told Her Husband Two Kids Is Enough, But He Called Her A Liar And Kept Begging For A Third

Family planning is easy when it’s all hypothetical, but planning doesn’t always survive contact with reality.

One couple had always talked about a big family while they were dating.

By the time they married, they’d tentatively agreed on three kids, with the understanding that they’d see how things went. He promised there was no pressure.

Then they had two kids, and the wife, who handled nearly all of the childcare, realized she was tapped out.

When she told him she was done, he didn’t take it well, and the names he called her are what started the real fight.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for changing my mind about kids. I (30F) have been with my partner (31M) for 6 years. We have 2 kids.

From the start, her partner always made it clear that he had a very specific vision when it came to starting a family.

When we were dating, he always joked that he wanted enough kids for a football team. He would laugh, and I would joke that I’m not a gumball machine. We agreed on 3 by the time we got married but said we’d see how it goes. He would also always say no pressure.

Now the two aren’t as much on the same page anymore.

Since our youngest one is a little older now, he’s been begging for a third kid. We’ve had many talks, but he says our family is not complete to him unless we have a third. I do not want any more. I’m pretty tapped out, and I’m happy with our man-to-man coverage.

Her partner is taking her change of heart incredibly personally.

He keeps calling me a liar and says that I honeypotted him… I don’t think I’m unreasonable, since I’m the one birthing the kids and doing 90% of the care (everything aside from bath time). AITA?

She’s allowed to change her mind.

What did Reddit have to say?

Her partner needs to acknowledge just how much work a third child would really be.

Her and her partner won’t have the same experience when it comes to having another child and that’s just the truth.

This was always a “wait and see” type of situation.

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Her partner needs to but her feelings above his expectations.

“We’ll see how it goes” was the deal. Clearly, that promise fell through.

Two kids in, she’s tapped out and doing nearly all the work. Her exhaustion is a pretty darn good case for not bringing another child into the world.

Her husband’s dream of a full house is sweet, but it’s just not realistic.

She’s the one who would carry, birth, and raise another baby. She has a right to say no.

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